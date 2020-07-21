Interactive exhibition showcasing the consumer experience opens in Taipei

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





An interactive exhibition focused on the contemporary consumer experience opens today at the Taiwan Design Museum in Taipei.

Organized by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), the exhibition, titled “Behind the Barcodes” (當代購物體驗製造機), was curated by a team at Re-lab, a Taipei-based information design consultancy founded in 2011.

One of the highlights is the “You Are What You Buy” section, where visitors can discover their “shopping philosophy” by selecting different phrases that appeal to them, organizers said.

Some examples of the phrases are: “Recommended based on your shopping list in 2019,” “Ergonomically designed, clinically verified” and “40% off for the 2nd one.”

Each phrase comes with a barcode sticker, which visitors can stick onto their “mock shopping card” and scan using the tablets in the “checkout area” to receive their result, organizers said.

A tablet then generates various combinations of six components — “authority,” “security,” “loyalty,” “reciprocity,” “vibe” and “rarity” — that represent the composition of the user’s “shopping philosophy,” they added.

In the “analysis zone,” organizers have included descriptions of each of the six possible components.

Each of the descriptions begins with: “What you buy is actually…”

For example, the description for “security” reads: “What you buy is actually … not just commodities, but also your connection with the society.”

In another section, the curatorial team highlights how 11 design-centered brands, including Yiri Living and e-commerce platform Pinkoi, have applied consumer data analysis to their sales strategies.

A third section invites visitors to vote for their favorite concepts, such as “The delightful experience that is not replicable” and “… each consumption is a vote cast for my ideal world.”

The exhibition is the first of its kind in the nation, and a “must-see” for consumers and businesses alike, organizers said.

Products now carry stories, and there is no longer a direct relationship between an item’s cost and its price, they said, adding: “Have you ever wondered what exactly you are buying?”

The Taiwan Design Museum is part of Song Yan Court (松菸口), a collection of four design-related spaces inside Songshan Cultural and Creative Park run by TDRI, which was established this year. Its predecessor was the Taiwan Design Center.

The exhibition is in room three of the museum and ends on Oct. 25.

Tickets cost NT$150, but students, group visitors and Song Yan Court members can pay a reduced price of NT$100, organizers said.