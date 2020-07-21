Nearly 56 percent of underprivileged children do not have a personal desk at home, a survey released yesterday by the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) showed.
The survey, which was conducted from March 25 to April 30, looked at the learning resources of disadvantaged students in urban and rural areas.
The survey found that 55.5 percent of disadvantaged students in urban and rural areas did not have a personal desk at home, 76.9 percent did not have a “quiet reading space” and 79.9 percent did not have reference books to help them complete their school assignments.
The survey found that 58.5 percent of underprivileged students in urban areas and 70.6 percent of underprivileged students in rural areas did not have access to a desktop computer, a laptop or a tablet in their household.
Meanwhile, 37.69 percent of disadvantaged students who had access to digital learning devices at home said that they did not have an Internet connection.
While digital learning has become mainstream amid efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the outbreak has also highlighted the lack of learning resources disadvantaged children have, the TFCF said.
A majority of disadvantaged students — 55.51 percent of urban students and 52.45 percent of rural students — said that they spent up to NT$500 on school supplies each month.
The survey found that 7.63 percent of underprivileged students spent no money on school supplies, while 12.95 percent spent NT$501 to NT$1,000 each month and 3.34 percent spent NT$1,001 to NT$1,500 each month.
It found that 59.52 percent of underprivileged students in urban areas and 60.29 percent of underprivileged students in rural areas had 10 or fewer extracurricular books at home.
The survey collected 1,166 valid responses from students in grades 3 through 7, who are served by the organization, the TFCF said.
It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
In the survey, “rural” referred to places where the population density was lower than two-fifths of the national average, the TFCF said, adding that this was based on the definition of “remote areas” in the Enforcement Rules of the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法施行細則).
The TFCF also released a video directed by Kurt Lu (盧建彰) to promote its Anti-Poverty Generation program, which helps underprivileged children and their families.
The video features Lin Yu-han (林宇涵), a 13-year-old student and judo athlete from Taitung County, who the TFCF has assisted since November 2011.
Donations to the TFCF have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the TFCF said.
From January to May, it received about 30 percent less than the same period in previous years, it added.
Basketball star Chang Tsung-hsien (張宗憲) of the Formosa Dreamers was questioned by Taipei prosecutors yesterday in connection with cannabis allegedly found in an e-cigarette during a vehicle check. Chang was in a taxi on Taipei’s Fuxing N Road (復興北路) early yesterday morning when police officers conducting vehicle checks found an e-cigarette containing cannabis, reportedly in Chang’s possession, Taipei police said. Chang was taken to a police station to make a statement and then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors said that Chang would be charged with illegal possession of a category 2 drug in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard
WHITE PAPER: The Japanese Ministry of Defense said it is monitoring the military buildup on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, but the PLA has significant advantages The military balance in the Taiwan Strait is tilting in China’s favor, and the gap is widening as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) modernizes its arsenal, an annual defense white paper released by the Japanese Ministry of Defense yesterday said. Defense of Japan 2020 says that “the overall military balance between China and Taiwan is shifting in favor of China, and the gap appears to be growing year by year,” in its section on China’s relations with foreign countries and regions. China has been building and modernizing the PLA at an unprecedented rate, while Taiwan relies heavily on US
ELEVATOR MISCONDUCT? Investigators said that two city officials hired an assistant to visit sites, where he would do only cursory checks and return papers to be signed Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government. Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart. Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case. Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up