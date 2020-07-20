HK-based Taiwanese tests positive upon return home

FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving Hong Kong.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang speaks at a Central Epidemic Command Center news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the man reported his symptoms to quarantine officers, was tested for COVID-19 and was taken to a centralized quarantine center to be isolated while waiting for his test results, Chuang said.

He criticized a local news outlet for reporting that the man had roamed around Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and even spent Friday night at the airport.

The center has filed a police report about the news outlet’s stories as well as allegations circulating on social media, he said, adding that the public should not disseminate the fake story.

“A news outlet’s reports that the man had spent one night at the airport are false, as he was taken to a quarantine center about an hour after he arrived,” Chuang said,

The man had received permission to hand over an item at a Cathay Pacific counter, but that took only 40 seconds, and both the man and the staff behind the counter were wearing masks at the time and the man had washed his hands before handing the item over, he added.

The man was hospitalized on Saturday after his positive test result had been confirmed.

Two family members who live with the man in Hong Kong and eight passengers sitting in the two rows in front and behind his seat on Friday’s flight have been ordered to isolate at home for 14 days, he said.

The CECC informed the Hong Kong airline and the 19 crew members on the flight of the man’s test result through the International Health Regulations’ National Focal Point, he said, adding that a total of 1,778 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hong Kong.

“More than 14 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, and more than 600,000 deaths,” he said. “The WHO also reported record-high numbers of new daily cases in the past two days — more than 237,000 on Friday and more than 259,000 on Saturday.”

Additional reporting by CNA