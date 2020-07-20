A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving Hong Kong.
Photo: CNA
Upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the man reported his symptoms to quarantine officers, was tested for COVID-19 and was taken to a centralized quarantine center to be isolated while waiting for his test results, Chuang said.
He criticized a local news outlet for reporting that the man had roamed around Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and even spent Friday night at the airport.
The center has filed a police report about the news outlet’s stories as well as allegations circulating on social media, he said, adding that the public should not disseminate the fake story.
“A news outlet’s reports that the man had spent one night at the airport are false, as he was taken to a quarantine center about an hour after he arrived,” Chuang said,
The man had received permission to hand over an item at a Cathay Pacific counter, but that took only 40 seconds, and both the man and the staff behind the counter were wearing masks at the time and the man had washed his hands before handing the item over, he added.
The man was hospitalized on Saturday after his positive test result had been confirmed.
Two family members who live with the man in Hong Kong and eight passengers sitting in the two rows in front and behind his seat on Friday’s flight have been ordered to isolate at home for 14 days, he said.
The CECC informed the Hong Kong airline and the 19 crew members on the flight of the man’s test result through the International Health Regulations’ National Focal Point, he said, adding that a total of 1,778 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hong Kong.
“More than 14 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, and more than 600,000 deaths,” he said. “The WHO also reported record-high numbers of new daily cases in the past two days — more than 237,000 on Friday and more than 259,000 on Saturday.”
Additional reporting by CNA
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen
Basketball star Chang Tsung-hsien (張宗憲) of the Formosa Dreamers was questioned by Taipei prosecutors yesterday in connection with cannabis allegedly found in an e-cigarette during a vehicle check. Chang was in a taxi on Taipei’s Fuxing N Road (復興北路) early yesterday morning when police officers conducting vehicle checks found an e-cigarette containing cannabis, reportedly in Chang’s possession, Taipei police said. Chang was taken to a police station to make a statement and then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors said that Chang would be charged with illegal possession of a category 2 drug in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard