The Belgian parliament’s Chamber of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a resolution that called on the country’s government to support Taiwan’s democratic development and its meaningful participation in international organizations.
The resolution, which listed several proposals urging support for Taiwan, was passed in a 130-0 vote, with 13 abstentions.
It was introduced by Georges Dallemagne, a lawmaker for the Humanist Democratic Center party who is a member of the Belgium-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Els Van Hoof of the Christian Democratic and Flemish party.
The motion urged the government of Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes and its European partners to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international bodies such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Brussels should play a leading role in encouraging the European Commission to move toward “strengthening relations between the European Union and Taiwan, to widen the scope of cooperation, and to continue to support Taiwan’s hard-won freedom and democracy,” the resolution said.
Other propositions in the resolution included urging the Belgian federal government to bolster communication, cooperation and exchanges between the two nations.
It also suggested that Brussels advocate for the resumption of dialogue between Taiwan and China, and for the release of Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been serving a five-year prison term in China since 2017 on charges of “subversion of state power.”
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen