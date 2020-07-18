Belgium urges support of Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA, BRUSSELS





The Belgian parliament’s Chamber of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a resolution that called on the country’s government to support Taiwan’s democratic development and its meaningful participation in international organizations.

The resolution, which listed several proposals urging support for Taiwan, was passed in a 130-0 vote, with 13 abstentions.

It was introduced by Georges Dallemagne, a lawmaker for the Humanist Democratic Center party who is a member of the Belgium-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Els Van Hoof of the Christian Democratic and Flemish party.

The motion urged the government of Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes and its European partners to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international bodies such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Brussels should play a leading role in encouraging the European Commission to move toward “strengthening relations between the European Union and Taiwan, to widen the scope of cooperation, and to continue to support Taiwan’s hard-won freedom and democracy,” the resolution said.

Other propositions in the resolution included urging the Belgian federal government to bolster communication, cooperation and exchanges between the two nations.

It also suggested that Brussels advocate for the resumption of dialogue between Taiwan and China, and for the release of Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been serving a five-year prison term in China since 2017 on charges of “subversion of state power.”