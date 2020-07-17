Ko vows probe, defends Taipei record

ELEVATOR MISCONDUCT? Investigators said that two city officials hired an assistant to visit sites, where he would do only cursory checks and return papers to be signed

By Jason Pan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter and staff writer, with CNA





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government.

Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart.

Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je speaks at a news conference in Taipei’s Datong District yesterday. Photo: CNA

Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an assistant.

Chou and Liu were released on NT$100,000 and NT$300,000 bail respectively, while prosecutors applied to keep Tseng in custody.

The investigation followed talks among top Taipei City Government officials to bolster inspections of buildings and business venues after alleged negligence and breaches of fire safety regulations were blamed for a fatal fire at a Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Linsen N Road on April 26, which killed six people and injured more than 50.

Prosecutors said that in May, Tseng and Chou allegedly accepted about NT$10,000 in exchange for approving inspections of five unlicensed freight lifts at the New CB Party KTV.

In 2018, Tseng allegedly asked for and received NT$80,000 after telling a Carrefour hypermart that elevators on its premises had problems and might not pass an inspection, prosecutors said.

Tseng and Chou were supposed to conduct on-site inspections, but tip-offs indicated that they hired Liu to do the rounds, prosecutors said.

However, Liu only did cursory visual checks of elevators and escalators, before returning to the office where Tseng and Chou would approve the safety inspection documents, they said.

Asked to comment on the case on the sidelines of an event in Taipei, Ko said that there are about 80,000 public servants in the city government and he “cannot guarantee a 100 percent chance [of no corruption], but Taipei is still the least corrupt place in Taiwan.”

There might be some base-level officials engaged in corruption, but he is “very confident that medium-to-high-level city government officials have no such problems,” he said.

No high-ranking officials on the Taipei team have had to step down for corruption as former New Taipei City deputy mayor Hsu Chih-chien (許志堅) was forced to do, Ko said.

Hsu was sentenced to 10 years in prison after investigators found that he received bribes and gifts worth an estimated NT$7.58 million (US$256,116 at the current exchange rate) from 2011 to 2015.

As long as a mayor is not corrupt, the deputy mayor will not be, and neither will the agency, department or office heads, Ko said.

A task force headed by Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲) has been established to conduct a deep probe into the alleged corruption involving Tseng and Chou, he said.

Details about the scope of corruption and the attribution of responsibility would be made public when the probe is completed, he said, adding that necessary work would still be done, such as ensuring the safety of elevators at businesses in the capital.