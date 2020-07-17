Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government.
Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart.
Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case.
Photo: CNA
Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an assistant.
Chou and Liu were released on NT$100,000 and NT$300,000 bail respectively, while prosecutors applied to keep Tseng in custody.
The investigation followed talks among top Taipei City Government officials to bolster inspections of buildings and business venues after alleged negligence and breaches of fire safety regulations were blamed for a fatal fire at a Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Linsen N Road on April 26, which killed six people and injured more than 50.
Prosecutors said that in May, Tseng and Chou allegedly accepted about NT$10,000 in exchange for approving inspections of five unlicensed freight lifts at the New CB Party KTV.
In 2018, Tseng allegedly asked for and received NT$80,000 after telling a Carrefour hypermart that elevators on its premises had problems and might not pass an inspection, prosecutors said.
Tseng and Chou were supposed to conduct on-site inspections, but tip-offs indicated that they hired Liu to do the rounds, prosecutors said.
However, Liu only did cursory visual checks of elevators and escalators, before returning to the office where Tseng and Chou would approve the safety inspection documents, they said.
Asked to comment on the case on the sidelines of an event in Taipei, Ko said that there are about 80,000 public servants in the city government and he “cannot guarantee a 100 percent chance [of no corruption], but Taipei is still the least corrupt place in Taiwan.”
There might be some base-level officials engaged in corruption, but he is “very confident that medium-to-high-level city government officials have no such problems,” he said.
No high-ranking officials on the Taipei team have had to step down for corruption as former New Taipei City deputy mayor Hsu Chih-chien (許志堅) was forced to do, Ko said.
Hsu was sentenced to 10 years in prison after investigators found that he received bribes and gifts worth an estimated NT$7.58 million (US$256,116 at the current exchange rate) from 2011 to 2015.
As long as a mayor is not corrupt, the deputy mayor will not be, and neither will the agency, department or office heads, Ko said.
A task force headed by Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲) has been established to conduct a deep probe into the alleged corruption involving Tseng and Chou, he said.
Details about the scope of corruption and the attribution of responsibility would be made public when the probe is completed, he said, adding that necessary work would still be done, such as ensuring the safety of elevators at businesses in the capital.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime