Retired air force lieutenant general Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) urged the military to increase flight patrols and improve its intelligence-gathering capabilities, as well as unit response times, to match mounting Chinese military activity.
Over the past four years, China has increased the frequency of its military flights near Taiwan, which Chang said was a bid by Beijing to gain air superiority around Taiwan in case of renewed conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
While news of Chinese warplanes circumnavigating Taiwan is common, responses on the part of Taiwan’s military seem rarer, with fighter planes scrambling to intercept Chinese jets after they are close to the nation’s air defense identification zone, Chang said.
Photo: Military News Agency
Since October 2016, Beijing has increased its deployment of naval ships and military aircraft to the periphery of Taiwan, with Chinese jets having crossed the median line of the Strait.
In particular, two Xian H-6 jet bombers armed with air-to-ground missiles were on June 28 spotted 300km off the eastern coast of Taiwan — it was just one of about 10 similar incidents logged in the past year.
“We must be more active and scramble our jets the moment we detect Chinese jets so that they gain a more strategic position from which to handle the incoming fighter jets,” Chang said.
Minute adjustments to the patrol schedules should not affect the air force too much, whose fighter jets run 10,000 training flights per month, he added.
Taiwan’s national defense capabilities are at their lowest point, as a sizeable portion of the nation’s existing fleet of F-16 jets are being upgraded, while newly purchased aircraft have yet to arrive and the indigenous submarine program’s first series of vessels is four years off, Chang said.
However, China has been continuously upgrading and modernizing its military for the past two decades, he added.
New military hardware must be acquired, but the armed forces must also boost the public’s confidence in the military, Chang said.
The military should be truthful about the threat facing the nation, instead of simply claiming that the Chinese Communist Party is the enemy and might invade Taiwan.
The Ministry of National Defense said that its early warning systems are fully aware of Chinese military activity around Taiwan, adding that its reactions are based on the principles of not provoking, not backing down, not escalating incidents and not causing an incident that could become a regional flashpoint.
The military, which ensures that all units are combat-ready, safeguards the nation’s sovereignty and keeps its citizens safe, the ministry added.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
CHALLENGER DEEP: Lin Ying-Tsong was invited by Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo to join him on a 10-hour long trip in the company’s submersible Taiwanese-American Lin Ying-Tsong (林穎聰) last month became the first person from Asia and the 12th in human history to dive into the deepest part on Earth, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Lin, 45, an expert in deep sea acoustics with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts, joined US adventurer and Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, 54, on June 22 in a descent to the central pool of the Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the trench, which lies at a depth of more than 10,900m. The pair made the descent in a submersible named Limiting Factor, a US$37
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each