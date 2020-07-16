KMT calls for stimulus voucher fix

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the central government to fix a number of issues it said arose on the first day people were able to pick up or purchase paper versions of the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.

Starting yesterday, people who ordered the vouchers from July 1 to Tuesday last week could pick up their paper vouchers at convenience stores, while others could purchase them directly at post offices nationwide.

One of the main issues was online systems crashing at post offices and convenience stores, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.

This slowed the collection process, the KMT said, adding that the government should guarantee system stability and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

While the government has designed an online map to allow people to check supplies of paper vouchers at post offices, Wang said she and other committee members found that at close to noon, much of the data had not been updated.

The purpose of the map was to provide people with real-time information, but it did not, she said.

Lines were also an issue, she said, adding that there were wheelchair users who were waiting in line.

The KMT had urged President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to create separate lanes or ways for disadvantaged groups to collect the vouchers, but only a small number of post offices have set up priority counters for elderly people and people with disabilities, she said.

People can only to collect their pre-paid vouchers at convenience stores from 9am to 10pm, the KMT said.

No such time limit was set for people to pick up masks at convenience stores, Wang said.

The government should take advantage of convenience stores’ 24-hour service to reduce crowds, the KMT said, urging the government to address the issue as soon as possible.