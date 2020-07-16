The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the central government to fix a number of issues it said arose on the first day people were able to pick up or purchase paper versions of the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.
Starting yesterday, people who ordered the vouchers from July 1 to Tuesday last week could pick up their paper vouchers at convenience stores, while others could purchase them directly at post offices nationwide.
One of the main issues was online systems crashing at post offices and convenience stores, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.
This slowed the collection process, the KMT said, adding that the government should guarantee system stability and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
While the government has designed an online map to allow people to check supplies of paper vouchers at post offices, Wang said she and other committee members found that at close to noon, much of the data had not been updated.
The purpose of the map was to provide people with real-time information, but it did not, she said.
Lines were also an issue, she said, adding that there were wheelchair users who were waiting in line.
The KMT had urged President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to create separate lanes or ways for disadvantaged groups to collect the vouchers, but only a small number of post offices have set up priority counters for elderly people and people with disabilities, she said.
People can only to collect their pre-paid vouchers at convenience stores from 9am to 10pm, the KMT said.
No such time limit was set for people to pick up masks at convenience stores, Wang said.
The government should take advantage of convenience stores’ 24-hour service to reduce crowds, the KMT said, urging the government to address the issue as soon as possible.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
CHALLENGER DEEP: Lin Ying-Tsong was invited by Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo to join him on a 10-hour long trip in the company’s submersible Taiwanese-American Lin Ying-Tsong (林穎聰) last month became the first person from Asia and the 12th in human history to dive into the deepest part on Earth, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Lin, 45, an expert in deep sea acoustics with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts, joined US adventurer and Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, 54, on June 22 in a descent to the central pool of the Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the trench, which lies at a depth of more than 10,900m. The pair made the descent in a submersible named Limiting Factor, a US$37
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each