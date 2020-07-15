TRANSPORTATION
Changhua bus trial opens
The nation’s first driverless minibus hits the road today in a trial run in Changhua County, the county government said yesterday. Dubbed “WinBus,” the autonomous minibus is to follow a 7.5km route in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in Lugang Township (鹿港), it said. The WinBus was built by a chain of local industries, under the auspices of the Automotive Research and Testing Center, with all the parts and components manufactured locally. Financial and technological support was provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Changhua County government invited the public to try the bus today, but warned that space would be limited. If the trial proves successful, more self-driving buses would be put on the route, which could be expanded to 12.6km, it said.
SOCIETY
Short-lived marriages rising
Of the nation’s 54,346 divorces recorded last year, more than one-third came in the first five years of marriage, up sharply from 10 years ago, Ministry of the Interior statistics released on Saturday last week showed. The number of divorces was down 56 from 2018 and were within the range seen in over the past 10 years, the statistics showed. The highest number of divorces in the past decade was 58,037 in 2010, the low was 53,144 in 2014. The median duration of marriages that ended in divorce last year was 8.17 years, down from 8.25 years in 2018 and 8.51 years in 2010. However, 34.6 percent were in marriages of less than five years — up sharply from 27.7 percent in 2010 — compared with 22 percent involving marriages of five to 10 years and 43.4 percent in marriages of more than 10 years, the ministry said. The vast majority (82.12 percent) of divorces were between Taiwanese spouses, while 17.88 percent involved a non-Taiwanese spouse, the statistics showed.
SOCIETY
Pingtung to host ICA leg
Pingtung County has once again won the right to host the Asia-Pacific Competition leg of this year’s International Chocolate Awards (ICA), the Pingtung County Government said. The awards were launched in 2012, and this will be the second consecutive year that the county hosts the Asia-Pacific leg, and the third time for Taiwan. Kaohsiung hosted them in 2018. Pingtung-based chocolate makers won 10 golds, 24 silvers 14 bronzes and six special awards in last year’s Asia-Pacific leg, as well as seven golds, 25 silvers and six bronzes in the ICA World Finals in Guatemala. Details of this year’s contest can be found on the ICA’s Web site. Entries can be submitted between Friday and Aug. 4, the county said. The award winners are to be announced in October, it added.
CULTURE
Award ceremony date set
The 31st Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music will be held in the second half of October at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center in Taipei, organizers said on Monday. The awards ceremony had been scheduled for the middle of next month, but has been pushed back to Oct. 24, the National Center for Traditional Arts (NCFTA) said in a statement. The nominees are to be announced on Aug. 11, it said. The Ministry of Culture said a total of 1,078 works from 102 artists and groups, 71 in the publishing category and 31 in the theatrical performance category, were submitted last year. Although the awards still carry the Golden Melody Awards name, they have been held separately from the Golden Melody Awards ceremony since 2014 and are now held under the auspices of the NCFTA.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
CHALLENGER DEEP: Lin Ying-Tsong was invited by Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo to join him on a 10-hour long trip in the company’s submersible Taiwanese-American Lin Ying-Tsong (林穎聰) last month became the first person from Asia and the 12th in human history to dive into the deepest part on Earth, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Lin, 45, an expert in deep sea acoustics with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts, joined US adventurer and Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, 54, on June 22 in a descent to the central pool of the Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the trench, which lies at a depth of more than 10,900m. The pair made the descent in a submersible named Limiting Factor, a US$37
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each