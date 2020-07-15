Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRANSPORTATION

Changhua bus trial opens

The nation’s first driverless minibus hits the road today in a trial run in Changhua County, the county government said yesterday. Dubbed “WinBus,” the autonomous minibus is to follow a 7.5km route in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in Lugang Township (鹿港), it said. The WinBus was built by a chain of local industries, under the auspices of the Automotive Research and Testing Center, with all the parts and components manufactured locally. Financial and technological support was provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The Changhua County government invited the public to try the bus today, but warned that space would be limited. If the trial proves successful, more self-driving buses would be put on the route, which could be expanded to 12.6km, it said.

SOCIETY

Short-lived marriages rising

Of the nation’s 54,346 divorces recorded last year, more than one-third came in the first five years of marriage, up sharply from 10 years ago, Ministry of the Interior statistics released on Saturday last week showed. The number of divorces was down 56 from 2018 and were within the range seen in over the past 10 years, the statistics showed. The highest number of divorces in the past decade was 58,037 in 2010, the low was 53,144 in 2014. The median duration of marriages that ended in divorce last year was 8.17 years, down from 8.25 years in 2018 and 8.51 years in 2010. However, 34.6 percent were in marriages of less than five years — up sharply from 27.7 percent in 2010 — compared with 22 percent involving marriages of five to 10 years and 43.4 percent in marriages of more than 10 years, the ministry said. The vast majority (82.12 percent) of divorces were between Taiwanese spouses, while 17.88 percent involved a non-Taiwanese spouse, the statistics showed.

SOCIETY

Pingtung to host ICA leg

Pingtung County has once again won the right to host the Asia-Pacific Competition leg of this year’s International Chocolate Awards (ICA), the Pingtung County Government said. The awards were launched in 2012, and this will be the second consecutive year that the county hosts the Asia-Pacific leg, and the third time for Taiwan. Kaohsiung hosted them in 2018. Pingtung-based chocolate makers won 10 golds, 24 silvers 14 bronzes and six special awards in last year’s Asia-Pacific leg, as well as seven golds, 25 silvers and six bronzes in the ICA World Finals in Guatemala. Details of this year’s contest can be found on the ICA’s Web site. Entries can be submitted between Friday and Aug. 4, the county said. The award winners are to be announced in October, it added.

CULTURE

Award ceremony date set

The 31st Golden Melody Awards for Traditional Arts and Music will be held in the second half of October at the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center in Taipei, organizers said on Monday. The awards ceremony had been scheduled for the middle of next month, but has been pushed back to Oct. 24, the National Center for Traditional Arts (NCFTA) said in a statement. The nominees are to be announced on Aug. 11, it said. The Ministry of Culture said a total of 1,078 works from 102 artists and groups, 71 in the publishing category and 31 in the theatrical performance category, were submitted last year. Although the awards still carry the Golden Melody Awards name, they have been held separately from the Golden Melody Awards ceremony since 2014 and are now held under the auspices of the NCFTA.