More migrant workers being rehired due to COVID-19

Staff writer, with CNA





More than 82,000 migrant workers applied for new jobs or to be re-hired by their employers from the middle of March to the end of last month to avoid having to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor said on Monday.

Taiwan has banned entry to most foreign nationals since March 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the exception of those who hold an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), are traveling for diplomatic or other official purposes, or to fulfill business contracts.

A total of 82,324 migrants applied to extend their contract with their existing employer or found potential new employers instead of returning home, the ministry said in a statement.

Another 1,685 applied for a program that allows for three-month extensions of their contracts if they have reached the legal limit for employment in Taiwan — 14 years for domestic helpers and 12 years otherwise, the ministry said.

Another 726 workers applied to extend their stay for three to six months due to a lack of flights back to their home countries, it said.

In a bid to reduce cross-border travel during the pandemic, the ministry has encouraged employers to rehire their migrant workers or those who are already in Taiwan.

“If employers can hire migrant workers in Taiwan, or rehire their original workers, then it saves everybody a lot of trouble, because new incoming workers need to go through quarantine,” said Chen Chang-pang (陳昌邦), director of the Cross-Border Workforce Affairs Center under the ministry’s Workforce Development Agency.

It is cheaper to hire workers who are already in the country, he said.

“For example, domestic helpers must go through collective quarantine for 14 days, which costs the employer an extra NT$10,500,” Chen said, adding that quarantine stays cost NT$1,500 per day, with half the amount subsidized by the government.

The number of new migrant workers has dropped in the past few months, from more than 10,000 entering the country in March and just 469 last month, Chen said.

Of the latter, 176 were hired by manufacturers, while 293 were to engaged in social welfare work, including domestic help and caregiving, Chen said.