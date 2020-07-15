Groups urge UN to probe fishery observer’s death

HIGH-SEAS MYSTERY: The groups allege that Eritara Aati Kaierua was murdered while working as an observer aboard a Taiwanese-flagged vessel

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Greenpeace USA and the Association for Professional Observers (APO) on Monday filed a formal complaint with a UN official, urging the world body to investigate the death of a Kiribati fisheries observer on a Taiwanese fishing vessel in March.

The complaint, submitted on behalf of the family of Eritara Aati Kaierua, was addressed to newly appointed UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor, Greenpeace USA said in a news release.

On March 3, crewmembers of the Win Far No. 636 (穩發636) reported to the Fisheries Agency that Kaierua had died aboard the vessel owned by Kuo Hsiung Fishery Co, it said.

“We suspect that Eritara Aati Kaierua was murdered while working as a fisheries observer aboard the Taiwanese-flagged purse seine vessel Win Far No. 636,” the groups wrote in the complaint. “Neither the CCTV recording nor the vessel’s satellite data have been released.”

The ship’s automatic identification system (AIS) was turned off the day Kaierua boarded the vessel and turned back on the day crewmembers called in to report his death, they wrote.

Turning off the AIS without a safety reason is a violation of international regulations, they said.

“There have been at least 14 fishery observer deaths in the last decade, but not a single legitimate investigation,” APO executive director Elizabeth Mitchell said in the statement.

The groups called on Lawlor to intervene in Kaierua’s case to ensure that the investigation meets international legal standards, and that Kaierua’s family receives full and effective remedies from all responsible parties.

The Win Far No. 636 is a key supplier to Fong Chun Formosa Fishery Co (FCF), one of the top three tuna traders in the world and the parent company of major US canned tuna brand Bumble Bee Foods, Greenpeace said.

FCF should develop its influence as a recipient of the vessel’s catches to include protection of fisheries observers in its corporate policy, Greenpeace Taiwan campaigner Pearl Chen (陳珮瑜) said.

The case is still being investigated by Kiribati police, Fisheries Agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) said when asked for comment.

The Win Far No. 636 has been detained in Kiribati since March 3, while its owner has promised to cooperate with the investigation, he said.

Chang again expressed regret over Kaierua’s death.

However, no conclusions about the cause of his death should be drawn before a judicial investigation is completed or it might cause related parties unnecessary harm, he said.