CWB to boost drone use to collect weather data

VERTICAL OBSERVATION: Data provided by drones are superior to that of balloons and the machines can hover at a certain altitude to gather data, a bureau official said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday said that it plans to increase the use of drones to collect weather and other atmospheric data in the next four years following a successful 48-hour test in Changhua County’s Tianjhung Township (田中) in February.

The project was a collective effort by the bureau, the Environmental Protection Administration and National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

Bureau observation division director Lee Yu-chi (李育棋) said the bureau used weather balloons to conduct vertical observations, which were released twice per day.

“Drones allow the bureau to collect more data on the atmosphere’s boundary layer, which is close to the ground and subject to various topographical influences,” Lee said.

“The data collected by drones generally have better resolution than those collected by weather balloons. Drones can also reach an altitude of 1km off the ground, and scientists can use remote controls to make them hover at a certain altitude for closer inspection. The use of drones makes frequent vertical atmospheric observations possible as well,” Lee added.

Lee said that drones are equipped with micro sensors and other devices that enable scientists to gather various data, including temperature, humidity and the density of fine particulate matter.

The test in central Taiwan generated significant findings, including how the circulation of sea breezes correlates with changes in the density of air pollutants there, he said.

“We found that sea breezes, which are high in humidity, would bring air pollutants from the coast to inland areas. Because of the temperature inversion layer on top, which suppresses convection, the density of air pollutants at night is higher than that in the daytime. Air pollutants do not begin to disperse until morning, when the inversion layer disappears,” he said.

Carlo Wang (王聖翔), an atmospheric sciences professor at National Central University, said that Taiwan’s central region — Taichung, Changhua and Nantou County — often sees the accumulation of air pollutants brought by humid sea breezes in fall and winter, as it is on the leeward side of the Central Mountain Range.

He said that the temperature inversion develops when there is contact between cool and warm air.

“The layer, like a lid of a pot, would further slow down the vertical atmospheric interaction in central Taiwan, which explains why the region often has a high density of particulate matter at night in fall and winter,” Wang said, adding that drones help collect direct evidence to support the theory.

Using drones to conduct vertical atmospheric observations has become a trend around the globe, Wang said, adding that the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had used drones to collect data in 2017.

However, given the scarcity of the available airspace, it is rare for scientists to conduct a vertical observation for 48 hours consecutively, he said.

In other news, the bureau said a depression system over the Bashi Channel was upgraded to a tropical depression system at 8am yesterday.

Bureau specialist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said that the system is not in an atmospheric environment that favors its further development.

However, the system would nevertheless affect the weather in Taiwan, as it is close to the nation and has come close to being upgraded to a tropical storm.

The system would facilitate the development of convective cloud systems and bring heavy rainfall to the nation, Wu said, advising people to monitor weather updates.