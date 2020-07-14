Kaohsiung, Tainan police chiefs lose posts after violence

By Yao Yue-hung / Staff reporter





The police chiefs in Kaohsiung and Tainan were removed from their posts yesterday following violence in the two cities.

“The public expects to have safe conditions and security in their everyday lives, which is the duty of police officers,” the National Police Agency (NPA) said in a statement after it announced that Kaohsiung police chief Lee Yung-kuei (李永癸) and Tainan police chief Chou Yu-wei (周幼偉) had been removed from their posts.

“Police chiefs have to lead their forces to monitor potential trouble and criminal behavior,” the agency said. “They must take preventive measures, and have the determination to crack down hard on gangsters and nightclub proprietors who contravene the law and undermine public safety.”

Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks at a news conference at the Grand Hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Earlier yesterday at an NPA event in Taipei, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) praised police officers’ efforts to help Taiwan contain COVID-19, but expressed concern over violent crime in central and southern Taiwan.

“We are not pleased at all to see these serious crimes taking place,” Su said. “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is worried and I am also dismayed by them.”

“I have warned that when mass brawls occur at nightclubs, police chiefs must bear responsibility,” he said.

“We must not have fighting on the streets. It is so bad that someone has been killed,” Su said, an apparent reference to a stabbing on Friday outside the Miramar Dance Hall in Kaohsiung.

“News reports on violence and fighting have tarnished the image of the police,” he said. “Local police should have a good handle on public security and potential trouble, while nightclub proprietors seemed quite audacious and have no fear of the police.”

“Therefore, it is time to take strong action and for police chiefs to crack down on crime,” he said.