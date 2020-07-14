Students interested in traveling across the nation by rail this summer can take advantage of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) 10-day pass, which is to be available for purchase starting tomorrow.
The TR-Summer Pass, which provides unlimited commuter train access nationwide, would be available for students to purchase for NT$900 from tomorrow to Sept. 15 at all TRA railway stations, the agency said.
To buy the pass, students must present a valid student identification card, it said.
The pass, which is activated on the day of purchase, does not permit access to Puyuma Express, Taroko Express, cruise train service and charter train services, it added.
Hsu Min-chieh (許民杰), business section chief in the TRA’s transportation department, said the pass would be a bargain for students seeking to travel during the summer break.
Without the pass, a one-way ticket from Taipei to Kaohsiung, or from Taipei to Taitung, would only cost about NT$800, while the South Link Line, which connects Pingtung and Taitung, would be about NT$300, he said.
Without the pass, a student traveling around the nation would have to spend more than NT$2,000, he said.
The agency also encouraged students to consider using their Triple Stimulus Vouchers to pay for the pass.
Foreign students can also purchase the pass by presenting their passports and local or international student identification, Hsu said.
Additional reporting by CNA
