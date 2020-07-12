Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ASTRONOMY

Jupiter brightening

Stargazers on Tuesday are to have a chance to see Jupiter at its brightest, when it moves closest to Earth, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The opposition of Jupiter, which occurs when Earth comes between the sun and the largest planet in the solar system, would offer the best view of Jupiter this year, and observation conditions should be ideal days before and after the opposition, the museum said. Jupiter is easy to locate, as it rises at dusk from the southeast and descends at dawn to the southwest, it said. During the event, Jupiter could brighten to a magnitude of minus-2.8, which is about the brightness of a new moon, it said. The magnitude scale measures the brightness of a celestial body as seen from Earth and its value falls as an object becomes brighter.

AGRICULTURE

Pork exports resume

Taiwanese pork on Friday arrived in Macau for the first time in 24 years after the nation was declared a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)-free zone where vaccination is not practiced, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said. The 550kg shipment, delivered on a StarLux Airlines flight, was a trial batch consisting mainly of refrigerated pork and frozen meat, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said. Casino operators in Macau have placed orders with COA-partnered Taiwanese hog farmers for the refrigerated meat of about 200 pigs per week, Huang said. The shipment to Macau came just weeks after the World Organization for Animal Health last month declared Taiwan, including the outlying counties of Penghu and Lienchiang, an FMD-free zone.

TRANSPORT

No injuries in derailment

The derailment of a Tzuchiang Limited Express train on Friday evening caused delays for 20,234 passengers, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. No one was injured. Normal service resumed yesterday morning. Northbound Train No. 140, which was to travel from Changhua County to Keelung, was not carrying any passengers when it derailed at 6:10pm at Changhua Station, as it was about to be dispatched, the TRA said. The derailment damaged some of the tracks, and as a result all TRA trains in both directions were forced to travel on one track, delaying 59 trains for a combined 2,921 minutes, it said. The TRA said it fixed the problem overnight, and all services returned to normal at 4:30am yesterday. The cause of the incident is under investigation, it added.

CROSS-STRAIT TIES

Leaders plan twin-city forum

The annual twin-city forum between Taipei and Shanghai is this year to be held by videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Wednesday. The two sides are in talks to choose a videoconferencing platform to use, as each side has expressed concerns, Ko said, adding: “Taiwan cannot use Huawei and China cannot use Google, so we are still figuring out how to resolve the issue.” Ko did not give a date for the meeting as preparations are still being made. The forum was launched in 2010 by then-Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), with each city taking turns hosting it, usually in July or August. Last year the forum was hosted by Shanghai on July 4. The event has served as a platform for cross-strait exchanges that focus on cultural and economic matters without touching on sovereignty issues.