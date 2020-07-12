ASTRONOMY
Jupiter brightening
Stargazers on Tuesday are to have a chance to see Jupiter at its brightest, when it moves closest to Earth, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The opposition of Jupiter, which occurs when Earth comes between the sun and the largest planet in the solar system, would offer the best view of Jupiter this year, and observation conditions should be ideal days before and after the opposition, the museum said. Jupiter is easy to locate, as it rises at dusk from the southeast and descends at dawn to the southwest, it said. During the event, Jupiter could brighten to a magnitude of minus-2.8, which is about the brightness of a new moon, it said. The magnitude scale measures the brightness of a celestial body as seen from Earth and its value falls as an object becomes brighter.
AGRICULTURE
Pork exports resume
Taiwanese pork on Friday arrived in Macau for the first time in 24 years after the nation was declared a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)-free zone where vaccination is not practiced, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said. The 550kg shipment, delivered on a StarLux Airlines flight, was a trial batch consisting mainly of refrigerated pork and frozen meat, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said. Casino operators in Macau have placed orders with COA-partnered Taiwanese hog farmers for the refrigerated meat of about 200 pigs per week, Huang said. The shipment to Macau came just weeks after the World Organization for Animal Health last month declared Taiwan, including the outlying counties of Penghu and Lienchiang, an FMD-free zone.
TRANSPORT
No injuries in derailment
The derailment of a Tzuchiang Limited Express train on Friday evening caused delays for 20,234 passengers, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. No one was injured. Normal service resumed yesterday morning. Northbound Train No. 140, which was to travel from Changhua County to Keelung, was not carrying any passengers when it derailed at 6:10pm at Changhua Station, as it was about to be dispatched, the TRA said. The derailment damaged some of the tracks, and as a result all TRA trains in both directions were forced to travel on one track, delaying 59 trains for a combined 2,921 minutes, it said. The TRA said it fixed the problem overnight, and all services returned to normal at 4:30am yesterday. The cause of the incident is under investigation, it added.
CROSS-STRAIT TIES
Leaders plan twin-city forum
The annual twin-city forum between Taipei and Shanghai is this year to be held by videoconference amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Wednesday. The two sides are in talks to choose a videoconferencing platform to use, as each side has expressed concerns, Ko said, adding: “Taiwan cannot use Huawei and China cannot use Google, so we are still figuring out how to resolve the issue.” Ko did not give a date for the meeting as preparations are still being made. The forum was launched in 2010 by then-Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), with each city taking turns hosting it, usually in July or August. Last year the forum was hosted by Shanghai on July 4. The event has served as a platform for cross-strait exchanges that focus on cultural and economic matters without touching on sovereignty issues.
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung