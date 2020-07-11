Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

Pompeo criticizes WHO

Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO is evidence of the organization’s deficiencies, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday in an online news briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington. In response to a question, Pompeo said the WHO has repeatedly failed to fulfill its fundamental missions, including by excluding Taiwan as an observer from the WHO’s decisionmaking body, the World Health Assembly (WHA). He said the WHO has also failed to prevent pandemics, and continues to do so with regard to COVID-19, adding that it still has not been able to enlist China to help identify patient zero in the pandemic or to explain why travel in China was closed down while the virus was allowed to spread around the world.

HEALTH

FDA restricts Maviret

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said it has restricted the hepatitis C drug Maviret from being prescribed to people with moderate or severe liver impairment or those with decompensated liver disease. It cited a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration that glecaprevir and pibrentasvir, the active substances in Maviret, could worsen the conditions of people with moderate or severe liver impairment. FDA Medicinal Products Division section head Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登) said that last year about 16,000 people in Taiwan were prescribed Maviret, which is covered by the National Health Insurance system. The FDA has since July 2018 received six reports of suspicious liver-related adverse reactions in people taking Maviret, including one death and five cases of jaundice, the yellowing of the skin and eyes, he said.

SOCIETY

France recognizes lawmaker

Human rights lawyer and former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) was on Thursday conferred the National Order of Merit, with the rank of knight, by the French government. French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave pinned the medal to Yu at his official residence on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. Yu was honored for dedicating her career to advocating for women and LGBT rights. Yu, who has backed abolishing the death penalty and was vice chairwoman of the legislature’s Taiwan-France Friendship Group, thanked the French government for recognizing her lifelong efforts. The award is given to people who have made significant contributions to France, but are not eligible for the Legion of Honor, which is generally reserved for French citizens.

DIPLOMACY

Deputy minister appointed

Career diplomat Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) has been appointed deputy foreign minister, filling a post that was left vacant when an incumbent was assigned to Taiwan’s representative office in the UK, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. Tien, who had been serving as Taiwan’s representative to India since 2013, replaces Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵), the newly appointed head of Taiwan’s representative office in the UK. Prior to India, Tien was director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brisbane, Australia, ambassador to Tuvalu and director-general of the ministry’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) is to take over as representative to India, the ministry said.