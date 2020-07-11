DIPLOMACY
Pompeo criticizes WHO
Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO is evidence of the organization’s deficiencies, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday in an online news briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington. In response to a question, Pompeo said the WHO has repeatedly failed to fulfill its fundamental missions, including by excluding Taiwan as an observer from the WHO’s decisionmaking body, the World Health Assembly (WHA). He said the WHO has also failed to prevent pandemics, and continues to do so with regard to COVID-19, adding that it still has not been able to enlist China to help identify patient zero in the pandemic or to explain why travel in China was closed down while the virus was allowed to spread around the world.
HEALTH
FDA restricts Maviret
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said it has restricted the hepatitis C drug Maviret from being prescribed to people with moderate or severe liver impairment or those with decompensated liver disease. It cited a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration that glecaprevir and pibrentasvir, the active substances in Maviret, could worsen the conditions of people with moderate or severe liver impairment. FDA Medicinal Products Division section head Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登) said that last year about 16,000 people in Taiwan were prescribed Maviret, which is covered by the National Health Insurance system. The FDA has since July 2018 received six reports of suspicious liver-related adverse reactions in people taking Maviret, including one death and five cases of jaundice, the yellowing of the skin and eyes, he said.
SOCIETY
France recognizes lawmaker
Human rights lawyer and former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) was on Thursday conferred the National Order of Merit, with the rank of knight, by the French government. French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave pinned the medal to Yu at his official residence on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron. Yu was honored for dedicating her career to advocating for women and LGBT rights. Yu, who has backed abolishing the death penalty and was vice chairwoman of the legislature’s Taiwan-France Friendship Group, thanked the French government for recognizing her lifelong efforts. The award is given to people who have made significant contributions to France, but are not eligible for the Legion of Honor, which is generally reserved for French citizens.
DIPLOMACY
Deputy minister appointed
Career diplomat Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) has been appointed deputy foreign minister, filling a post that was left vacant when an incumbent was assigned to Taiwan’s representative office in the UK, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. Tien, who had been serving as Taiwan’s representative to India since 2013, replaces Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵), the newly appointed head of Taiwan’s representative office in the UK. Prior to India, Tien was director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brisbane, Australia, ambassador to Tuvalu and director-general of the ministry’s Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) is to take over as representative to India, the ministry said.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung