An infectious and occasionally fatal cattle disease known as lumpy skin disease has been found on the outlying island of Kinmen, and is believed to have been spread from China, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday.
Kinmen County officials reported suspected cases of the disease on Wednesday, after cattle on a 548-head livestock research farm developed symptoms, including elevated lesions on their skin, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Director-General Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍) told a news conference.
The affected animals were tested and diagnosed with lumpy skin disease — the first cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease ever recorded in Taiwan, Tu said.
The virus found in the animals had a genome sequence 99 percent similar to a strain reported in China last year, she added.
COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said he had reported the outbreak to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and would set up an emergency response center to ensure it is contained.
The council also ordered an immediate freeze on shipments of fresh beef from Kinmen to Taiwan proper, although the virus does not infect humans, and said it would report the cases to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
The Kinmen County Government said it had culled 23 cattle at the affected facility yesterday and was carrying out tests at 47 farms in the vicinity of the outbreak.
Lumpy skin disease has an incubation period of up to 28 days, causes illness in 10 to 20 percent of infected animals and death in 1 to 5 percent, Tu said.
Although China notified the OIE of the disease’s presence in Xinjiang in August last year, it has yet to acknowledge cases in Fujian Province reported by the media last month, Huang said.
Given the proximity of Kinmen to the Fujian coast, the COA believes the virus was likely spread by mosquitoes crossing over from China, Huang said.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung