Taoyuan airport ranks among best for layovers: poll

EYE ON TAIPEI: The Leisure Lifestyle Awards also selected Taipei for a third consecutive year as the best leisure destination in Asia

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was rated one of the best airports for layovers by Pennsylvania-based Global Traveler Magazine’s Leisure Lifestyle Awards this year, operator Taiwan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday.

The airport ranked fourth worldwide, preceded by Miami International Airport, Singapore’s Changi Airport and Doha Hamad International Airport, according to the survey conducted from Oct. 1 last year to Jan. 31, before COVID-19 spread worldwide.

With countries lifting lockdowns and stay-at-home measures, Taiwan has also been easing travel restrictions, including allowing transit passengers since June 25, provided the layover is less than eight hours.

TIAC attributed the rating to its carefully designed route within the terminal for transit passengers, boarding gates featuring various interesting themes and services at the airport lounges — all of which also helped it secure a 98 percent satisfaction rating in surveys administered by Airports Council International.

Taoyuan airport serves as one of the important aviation hubs in Asia, with flights departing from the airport reaching major destinations in East Asia within three hours, it added.

TIAC chief executive officer Lin Hsiang-sheng (林祥生) said that the questions in the survey were open-ended, and airports could only make it to the top ranks if travelers were deeply impressed by their experiences there.

“Taoyuan airport is known for its service to travelers, and transit passengers must be deeply impressed by airport services provided by government agencies and private business owners. The ranking was a recognition of efforts from all members involved in the airport service partnership,” he said.

The Leisure Lifestyle Awards survey, published on Thursday last week, also named Taipei as Asia’s best leisure destination for the third straight year.

Taipei ranked second in the international adventure destination category, trailing only South Africa, and followed by India, Thailand and New Zealand.

The survey asked travelers to name their favorites in more than 50 items related to travel, such as cruise ship tours, skiing resorts, beaches and luxury hotels.

The magazine is published mainly for frequent business and luxury travelers, with a majority of its subscribers being senior corporate executives and entrepreneurs. Ninety-three percent of its readers engage in international travel regularly.

In related news, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the government is considering allowing international business conferences to be held at international airports or designated hotels to facilitate visits.

“We hope that the Central Epidemic Command Center would agree with our proposal and allow the Taiwan-Korea Tourism Summit to be held in the country next month,” he said.