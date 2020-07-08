Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Heavy rains, heat forecast

Moisture-laden seasonal southwesterly winds are expected to bring increasing amounts of rain until tomorrow, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Heavy rains are likely in mountainous and low-lying areas nationwide tomorrow, particularly in the greater Taipei area and Hualien and Taitung counties. The amount of rainfall could reach a heavy rain warning level, which means accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters (mm) or more over a 24-hour period or 40mm within an hour, the bureau said. Otherwise, scorching weather conditions are expected to prevail and the bureau issued an orange heat warning for Taipei, New Taipei City and Taitung County, and a yellow alert for Yilan, Hualien and Nantou counties. The weather is expected to stabilize on Friday.

SOCIETY

Stranded Vietnamese leave

The Vietnamese government yesterday repatriated 240 of its nationals who had been stranded in Taiwan due to the COVID-19-related travel restrictions. A Hanoi-contracted VietJet Air charter flight arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 11:25am, carrying 70 Taiwanese, their Vietnamese spouses and children, and departed for Ho Chi Minh City at 1:55pm with 240 Vietnamese on board, including 159 migrant workers, 105 of whom were pregnant. The others on the return flight were 41 students, 12 tourists and 28 people who had come to Taiwan to see family members, said the airline’s local agent, Far East International Tourism Group. It said the one-way flight cost NT$11,700 per person, with one piece of checked luggage permitted. While waiting at the gate, each departing passenger was given a mask and a protective suit to be worn for the duration of the flight, it said. There are still more than 1,000 Vietnamese on a waiting list to be repatriated, it added.

SOCIETY

Indonesian fisher dies

The body of a man fished out of a port in Pingtung County yesterday was identified as a 48-year-old Indonesian fisher who his employer said had been missing for three days. The body was spotted floating in waters south of Donggang Township’s (東港) port area, near the Tung Kang Fishermen’s Association, yesterday morning, police said. No external injuries were detected in an initial check of the body. The employer, a boat captain surnamed Tsai (蔡), was summoned to a local precinct to give a statement. Tsai told police that the man had been missing since Saturday, and none of the other workers on his boat knew the man’s whereabouts. “I was just about to report that he was missing when I was notified of his death,” Tsai said. Police and prosecutors launched an investigation to determine if the man’s death was an accident orlinked to a possible dispute.

SOCIETY

Rat run brings apology

The Japanese sushi restaurant chain Sushiro on Monday promised full refunds for customers who dined at its Global Mall Zhonghe outlet in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) on Saturday, when a rat was seen running on the sushi conveyor belt. A video showing the rat run was posted on social media on Monday. The restaurant was closed for several hours for cleaning and disinfection and all food and ingredients prepared for that day were discarded, a Sushiro spokesperson said. The company apologized to its customers and pledged full refunds to those who have a receipt from the Zhonghe outlet on Saturday.