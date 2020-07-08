WEATHER
Heavy rains, heat forecast
Moisture-laden seasonal southwesterly winds are expected to bring increasing amounts of rain until tomorrow, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Heavy rains are likely in mountainous and low-lying areas nationwide tomorrow, particularly in the greater Taipei area and Hualien and Taitung counties. The amount of rainfall could reach a heavy rain warning level, which means accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters (mm) or more over a 24-hour period or 40mm within an hour, the bureau said. Otherwise, scorching weather conditions are expected to prevail and the bureau issued an orange heat warning for Taipei, New Taipei City and Taitung County, and a yellow alert for Yilan, Hualien and Nantou counties. The weather is expected to stabilize on Friday.
SOCIETY
Stranded Vietnamese leave
The Vietnamese government yesterday repatriated 240 of its nationals who had been stranded in Taiwan due to the COVID-19-related travel restrictions. A Hanoi-contracted VietJet Air charter flight arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 11:25am, carrying 70 Taiwanese, their Vietnamese spouses and children, and departed for Ho Chi Minh City at 1:55pm with 240 Vietnamese on board, including 159 migrant workers, 105 of whom were pregnant. The others on the return flight were 41 students, 12 tourists and 28 people who had come to Taiwan to see family members, said the airline’s local agent, Far East International Tourism Group. It said the one-way flight cost NT$11,700 per person, with one piece of checked luggage permitted. While waiting at the gate, each departing passenger was given a mask and a protective suit to be worn for the duration of the flight, it said. There are still more than 1,000 Vietnamese on a waiting list to be repatriated, it added.
SOCIETY
Indonesian fisher dies
The body of a man fished out of a port in Pingtung County yesterday was identified as a 48-year-old Indonesian fisher who his employer said had been missing for three days. The body was spotted floating in waters south of Donggang Township’s (東港) port area, near the Tung Kang Fishermen’s Association, yesterday morning, police said. No external injuries were detected in an initial check of the body. The employer, a boat captain surnamed Tsai (蔡), was summoned to a local precinct to give a statement. Tsai told police that the man had been missing since Saturday, and none of the other workers on his boat knew the man’s whereabouts. “I was just about to report that he was missing when I was notified of his death,” Tsai said. Police and prosecutors launched an investigation to determine if the man’s death was an accident orlinked to a possible dispute.
SOCIETY
Rat run brings apology
The Japanese sushi restaurant chain Sushiro on Monday promised full refunds for customers who dined at its Global Mall Zhonghe outlet in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District (中和) on Saturday, when a rat was seen running on the sushi conveyor belt. A video showing the rat run was posted on social media on Monday. The restaurant was closed for several hours for cleaning and disinfection and all food and ingredients prepared for that day were discarded, a Sushiro spokesperson said. The company apologized to its customers and pledged full refunds to those who have a receipt from the Zhonghe outlet on Saturday.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
SOUTH WINDS: Taiwan’s southeastern region, as well as central and southern regions, would see regional showers and thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the next two days might cause damage in affected areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, urging people to stay vigilant. With the weakening of a Pacific high-pressure system and with a frontal system in the north moving south, the nation would come under the influence of southwest and south winds today, the bureau said. People in the nation’s southeastern region, as well as in central and southern Taiwan, are likely to experience regional showers or thundershowers, it said. Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide, and people in some regions