Electronic ID card launch date pushed back

Staff writer, with CNA





The launch of a new national electronic identification card (eID) scheduled for October is unlikely to take place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ministry of the Interior official said on Saturday.

Department of Household Registration Affairs Director Chang Wan-yi (張琬宜) said the equipment to manufacture the cards must be imported, which has become difficult due to travel restrictions and shipping limitations.

The government will not have the cards produced overseas, Chang said.

They are to be manufactured by the Central Engraving and Printing Plant in Taipei, but that most likely will not be possible this year, she said.

The ministry in April said that it had halted plans to send a team of technicians to Europe to procure the equipment needed to manufacture the eIDs.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said at the time that the launch of the eID card would basically depend on how the pandemic developed.

The government does not have the capability of producing smart anti-forgery cards with an embedded chip that can store and processes data, the ministry said.

Another ministry official on Saturday said that the new cards were unlikely to be introduced before the first or second quarter of next year, and even then, it was likely to be a limited rollout.

Technicians would need overseas training to produce the eIDs, but it would be inconvenient if they had to be quarantined when they travel for training, said the official, who asked not to be named.

A new timeframe for the release of the eID would depend on the COVID-19 situation, the official said.

The Executive Yuan in August last year said that the government would start replacing paper identification cards with new electronic cards, with the process to be completed by March 2023.