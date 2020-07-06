Chinese reporters are agents of the Chinese Communist Party, and the government should institute stricter regulations covering those posted to Taiwan, a Taiwan Thinktank consultant said on Saturday.
Chinese President Xi Jingping (習近平) on Feb. 19, 2016, said that reporters’ work must uphold the spirit of the party, which means that Chinese reporters are agents of the Chinese government, Taiwan Thinktank consultant Tung Li-wen (董立文) said on Saturday, one day after two reporters from China’s Fujian Province-based Southeast Television had their accreditation revoked and were expelled.
Ai Kezhu (艾珂竹) and Lu Qiang (盧薔) had allegedly produced a talk show in Taiwan, which contravened the regulations governing their work here.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The pair protested the decision to expel them, saying that Southeast Television has been operating in Taiwan for 12 years, and all of its staffers in Taiwan had complied with Taiwanese laws.
China and Taiwan have different understandings about the functions of the media, and the government must clearly delineate those functions through strict regulations for Chinese reporters, Tung said.
The expelled reporters had understood Taiwanese laws when they contravened the conditions of permits to report from Taiwan, he said.
The Taiwan Thinktank was founded by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in December 2001.
“The media enjoy freedom of
the press in Taiwan, but the government does not allow news agencies to broadcast fake news,” said Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), who served as deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council from July 2, 2018, until May this year, before returning to his former post as a National Tsing Hua University assistant professor of sociology.
Since the greatest threat to Taiwan’s democracy today is from China, it is no longer possible to protect the nation’s democracy by merely preventing abuses of power, Chen said.
The council’s decision to call for the two reporters to be expelled was the right move, as it demonstrated the nation’s resolve to protect its democracy, Chen said.
Cross-Strait Policy Association deputy secretary Chang Yu-shao (張宇韶) said that he had appeared on a Southeast Television program, but much of what he had said had been edited out before the program was broadcast.
No academics whose stance on cross-strait policies was in line with that of the DPP had ever been invited to the talk show program, he said.
“It was just one-sided attacks on the DPP,” he said.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students