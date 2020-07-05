Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU) on Thursday held a memorial for 19 people whose bodies were donated to the school so that students could learn anatomy.
The 19 body donors, also called “body teachers” or “silent instructors” among medical students in Taiwan, were commemorated and thanked by the university during the event.
One of the donors was the father of a university administrator.
KMU Director for General Affairs Huang Yao-bin (黃耀斌) said that her family donated the body of her father, Huang Chu-ye (黃朱業), to the school when he died two years ago at the age of 89.
Huang Chu-ye dedicated his life to serving Taiwan, with positions in the military and the National Security Bureau, as well as being posted twice to overseas embassies, Huang Yao-bin said.
He showed tremendous love to his family, despite his strict and meticulous nature, and never complained or retreated in the face of difficulty, she added.
In 2011, both of her parents signed donor cards, but only informed her of their decision six years later, when her father’s health deteriorated, Huang Yao-bin said.
“I have worked at the university for more than three decades,” she said. “Now, I have one more excellent coworker there: my father.”
Speaking at the event, an organ recipient surnamed Huang (黃), who received a kidney transplant from one of the donors, expressed his gratitude to the donor, the donor’s family and KMU Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital gastroenterologist Chang Wen-tsan (張文燦), who performed the surgery.
He said that the hospital notified him of the transplant opportunity two years ago, and that he accepted without hesitation even though he knew that the recovery would be very painful.
Next to the donor’s selfless spirit, “my pain and discomfort meant nothing,” he added.
