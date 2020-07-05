Local governments were instructed to reinstate a ban on single-use plastic utensils in public spaces as the nation’s COVID-19 situation has eased, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Tuesday.
Last year, food services at government agencies, public and private schools, department stores, shopping malls and hypermarket chains were prohibited by the agency from providing dine-in customers with single-use utensils, while local governments were to set the implementation dates for each sector.
However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ban on disposable utensils was temporarily lifted for food establishments granted approval by local governments.
Applications for exemptions totaled 377 in April and less than 100 in May, but the use of single-use utensils has increased 50 percent, the EPA estimated.
Given that the nation’s virus situation has abated, the EPA said that local governments were informed last month that they should reinstate the ban.
People breaching the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法) by providing single-use utensils to dine-in customers would face fines of up to NT$6,000 (US$203), Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) said, adding that fines would accumulate daily for establishments failing to reinstate the ban by the deadline.
In related news, the EPA said that it would spend NT$60 million promoting environmentally friendly night markets.
The agency would assist 22 night markets identified as trial sites to promote reusable utensils, sort and recycle garbage, install smoke evacuation systems, and improve waste water discharge and restroom cleanliness, Lai said.
To encourage food vendors to install smoke evacuation systems, the EPA would subsidize 60 percent of the cost, she said.
The agency would also give markets a NT$500,000 subsidy to install a facility for separating waste oil from water, she said.
The EPA plans to train local environmental bureaus to evaluate food vendors and give a badge to those that qualify as being environmentally friendly, she said, adding that by September, visitors would see the badges at certain night markets.
The 22 trial sites include Keelung’s Miaokou Night Market (基隆廟口夜市), Taipei’s Ningxia Night Market (寧夏夜市), Hsinchu’s City God Temple Night Market (城隍廟商圈), Hualien’s Dongdamen Night Market (東大門夜市) and Penghu County’s Magong Tourist Marketplace (馬公觀光商圈).
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students