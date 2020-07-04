Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





LABOR

Sleeping area rule revised

Taiwan is next year to adopt an International Labor Organization (ILO) standard that requires at least 3.6m2 of floor space per person in migrant workers’ sleeping areas, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. The existing rule requires a minimum of 3.2m2 per person, meaning that the change would mean slightly more room for laborers, the ministry said. The new requirement, which only applies to industrial workers, was announced and included in the Guidelines for Foreign Workers’ Care Service Plan (外國人生活照顧服務計畫書裁量基準), it said, adding that employers have enough time to make the improvements before Jan. 1 next year. After an initial warning, companies failing to make the upgrades would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 (US$2,028 to US$10,140), it said. The ILO’s Web site shows that rooms accommodating two workers should have at least 7.5m2 of floor area, while those housing more than four workers should have at least 3.6m2 per person.

SPORTS

Basketball tourney canceled

Basketball authorities on Thursday announced their decision to cancel this year’s William Jones Cup international basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made after consulting with the government, the national basketball association said, adding that both sides agreed that containing the spread of the coronavirus should be the nation’s priority. The 42nd edition of the tourney was scheduled to be held later next month. It marks the third time since the tournament’s founding in 1977 that it has been canceled, following cancelations after a fire in 1989 damaged the main stadium used for the event and during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Police to get stun guns

All police officers are to be issued stun guns by the end of the year as part of their standard equipment, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Tuesday. Stun guns can be an effective way for on-duty officers to incapacitate criminals or dangerous suspects, Hsu said. The new policy is being implemented under a NT$480 million budget announced last month by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to help improve benefits and equipment issued to police. The equipment upgrades would include the purchase of virtual reality training simulators, as well as new batons and walkie-talkies, Tsai said. Hsu said that the stun guns would be procured by September and issued to the police — including officers in the Railway Police Bureau and Aviation Police Bureau — by the end of the year. Standard equipment for on-duty police officers now consists of a sidearm, a body camera, a bulletproof vest, handcuffs, pepper spray and a flashlight.

CRIME

Ker Chun-yao out on bail

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ker Chien-ming’s (柯建銘) son, Ker Chun-yao (柯鈞耀), was yesterday released on NT$100,000 bail for an alleged breach of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例). The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office took up the case after the Maritime Affairs Division’s Keelung branch intercepted a package of cannabis extracts addressed to him. Ker Chun-yao, who had studied in the US, reportedly denied knowing the package’s contents, trafficking narcotics or using any illegal substances in Taiwan. Samples of his hair were sent to a lab for analysis, prosecutors said, adding that his telephone records would be pulled to corroborate his statement.