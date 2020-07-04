LABOR
Sleeping area rule revised
Taiwan is next year to adopt an International Labor Organization (ILO) standard that requires at least 3.6m2 of floor space per person in migrant workers’ sleeping areas, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. The existing rule requires a minimum of 3.2m2 per person, meaning that the change would mean slightly more room for laborers, the ministry said. The new requirement, which only applies to industrial workers, was announced and included in the Guidelines for Foreign Workers’ Care Service Plan (外國人生活照顧服務計畫書裁量基準), it said, adding that employers have enough time to make the improvements before Jan. 1 next year. After an initial warning, companies failing to make the upgrades would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 (US$2,028 to US$10,140), it said. The ILO’s Web site shows that rooms accommodating two workers should have at least 7.5m2 of floor area, while those housing more than four workers should have at least 3.6m2 per person.
SPORTS
Basketball tourney canceled
Basketball authorities on Thursday announced their decision to cancel this year’s William Jones Cup international basketball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made after consulting with the government, the national basketball association said, adding that both sides agreed that containing the spread of the coronavirus should be the nation’s priority. The 42nd edition of the tourney was scheduled to be held later next month. It marks the third time since the tournament’s founding in 1977 that it has been canceled, following cancelations after a fire in 1989 damaged the main stadium used for the event and during the 2003 SARS outbreak.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police to get stun guns
All police officers are to be issued stun guns by the end of the year as part of their standard equipment, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Tuesday. Stun guns can be an effective way for on-duty officers to incapacitate criminals or dangerous suspects, Hsu said. The new policy is being implemented under a NT$480 million budget announced last month by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to help improve benefits and equipment issued to police. The equipment upgrades would include the purchase of virtual reality training simulators, as well as new batons and walkie-talkies, Tsai said. Hsu said that the stun guns would be procured by September and issued to the police — including officers in the Railway Police Bureau and Aviation Police Bureau — by the end of the year. Standard equipment for on-duty police officers now consists of a sidearm, a body camera, a bulletproof vest, handcuffs, pepper spray and a flashlight.
CRIME
Ker Chun-yao out on bail
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ker Chien-ming’s (柯建銘) son, Ker Chun-yao (柯鈞耀), was yesterday released on NT$100,000 bail for an alleged breach of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例). The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office took up the case after the Maritime Affairs Division’s Keelung branch intercepted a package of cannabis extracts addressed to him. Ker Chun-yao, who had studied in the US, reportedly denied knowing the package’s contents, trafficking narcotics or using any illegal substances in Taiwan. Samples of his hair were sent to a lab for analysis, prosecutors said, adding that his telephone records would be pulled to corroborate his statement.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by