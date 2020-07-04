China needs ‘asymmetric’ arm twisting, Bolton says

Staff writer, with CNA, New York





Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday reiterated that the US should exert “asymmetric” pressure on China, such as according full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan.

In an online discussion hosted by Foreign Press Association president Ian Williams, Bolton was asked whether there was any rational or reasonable pressure the US could apply on China when it came to issues such as human right abuses.

“Well, there is repression of the Uighurs and obviously what is going on in Hong Kong, also the repression of religious freedom for many years [in China]. When we see this kind of behavior, it provides an opportunity for asymmetric pressure on China,” Bolton said, citing Taiwan as an example.

“I have believed for quite some time that the United States should grant full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan,” Bolton added.

The US has inexplicably done things over the years that have satisfied Beijing, but not served US interests, he said.

For example, US officials not meeting with a Taiwanese representative at their office building, but at a coffee shop across the street out of fear of angering China, he added.

“That is ridiculous. It inconveniences Americans. We should be able to meet with whoever we want in American buildings,” he said. “How is that for a radical thought?”

“There are a series of steps we could take to show Beijing how displeased we are with their treatment of the Uighurs and their repression in Hong Kong,” Bolton said.

It might not have any effect, but it signals to “everybody that ‘business as usual’ is gone,” he said.

“Frankly, I think if you are not prepared to recognize a freely elected representative government in a country like Taiwan, what is the purpose of diplomatic recognition to begin with?” he said.

During the program, Bolton also commended Taiwanfor its efforts in handling the virus outbreak.

“Taiwan is stronger internationally than it’s been since 1949 and I think that is important going forward. I think the example of how Taiwan behaved with respect to the coronavirus, compared to how mainland China behaved, is a very graphic example of the difference in the approach of the two governments and really of the two societies,” Bolton said.