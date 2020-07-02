China’s national security legislation for Hong Kong has obliterated the territory’s “one country, two systems” model, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said yesterday, pledging to continue its support for the people of Hong Kong.
Taiwanese society has a strong faith in the principles of freedom and democracy, which are universal values for peoples worldwide, the party said in a statement.
The statement reiterated a recent statement from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as the DPP chairperson: “The people of Hong Kong have the right to pursue their own freedom and democracy, and also have the right to choose their own way of life and system of government. In Taiwan’s role as an important fortress for democracy in Asia, we will always support people pursuing these universal values.”
Photo: CNA
The DPP said that by enacting the national security legislation on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China, Beijing has “revealed to the world of Chinese government’s hubris and autocratic ways. It has obliterated China’s promise under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and its guarantee of ‘one country, two systems’ model for Hong Kong.”
“In the past year, China had ratcheted up pressure on Hong Kong’s people by pushing to approve an extradition bill, a regulation banning the use of masks at protests, a national anthem law and now the national security legislation. All these have thoroughly shattered the ‘one country, two systems’ model,” it added.
“Throughout this period, the DPP has condemned these decisions by the governments of China and Hong Kong, and persistently voiced support for the people of Hong Kong... Our government had implemented a humanitarian aid program to provide concrete assistance,” the statement said.
DPP Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) said all Taiwanese must guard their personal safety when visiting Hong Kong for holidays, business or other reasons following passage of the national security legislation.
“This legislation directly affects the people of Hong Kong, and it also affects Taiwanese. It can also intrude into the lives of people of other nations around the world,” Lin said.
“We are very concerned on the situation there, and will help our Hong Kong friends through Mainland Affairs Council’s ‘Taiwan-Hong Kong Interaction Office,’ which began operations today,” he said.
“Our future efforts will follow President Tsai Ing-wen’s guidance on implementing a humanitarian aid program for the people of Hong Kong,” he added.
