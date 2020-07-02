Biennial to explore connection between humans and nature

HUMAN AS AN ANIMAL: People deem themselves superior to animals, so they enslave them and harm the planet, event curator Yao Jui-chung said

Staff writer, with CNA





Taichung is in October to begin hosting a biennial art exhibition featuring works from 49 artists and groups that explore the connection between humans and nature, the event organizers said on Tuesday.

The “2020 Taiwan Biennial — Sub Zoology,” which is to be held at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, would explore what it means for humans to be an animal species, museum director Lin Chi-ming (林志明) said.

One project is a multiple-channel video installation, titled The Extreme Journey of Perwira and the Calm Sea: in Three Acts, by Malaysian artist Au Sow-yee (區秀詒).

The work reimagines the journey of Tani Yutaka, a historical figure also known as Harimau (Malay for “tiger”) who lived in the early 20th century and was considered a local hero in the Malay Archipelago for helping poor people fight against the rich, Au said.

“It is interesting for me to look at him as a combination of a man and a tiger. He had the body and flesh of a man, but he had the spirit of a tiger,” Au said.

The biennial would also encourage the audience to think about how humans exploit the Earth’s natural resources, exhibition curator Yao Jui-chung (姚瑞中) said.

“Because humans are considered as more advanced animals, we tend to treat other animals as slaves and plunder the planet’s resources,” he said.

Another project would involve works by Canadian-Hong Kong artist Sheryl Cheung (張欣), which would feature paper-and-pencil art created with materials such as dirt and plants, as well as fire.

Her installation would allow visitors to listen to experimental music, including the sounds of places she has visited, she said.

“I also gather sounds from nature, such as using different microphones to listen to the pulses of plants, feeling the inner energy and their alter-relationships,” Cheung said.

The biennial, which is this year in its seventh edition, is to be held from Oct. 17 to Feb. 28 next year.