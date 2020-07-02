Taichung is in October to begin hosting a biennial art exhibition featuring works from 49 artists and groups that explore the connection between humans and nature, the event organizers said on Tuesday.
The “2020 Taiwan Biennial — Sub Zoology,” which is to be held at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, would explore what it means for humans to be an animal species, museum director Lin Chi-ming (林志明) said.
One project is a multiple-channel video installation, titled The Extreme Journey of Perwira and the Calm Sea: in Three Acts, by Malaysian artist Au Sow-yee (區秀詒).
The work reimagines the journey of Tani Yutaka, a historical figure also known as Harimau (Malay for “tiger”) who lived in the early 20th century and was considered a local hero in the Malay Archipelago for helping poor people fight against the rich, Au said.
“It is interesting for me to look at him as a combination of a man and a tiger. He had the body and flesh of a man, but he had the spirit of a tiger,” Au said.
The biennial would also encourage the audience to think about how humans exploit the Earth’s natural resources, exhibition curator Yao Jui-chung (姚瑞中) said.
“Because humans are considered as more advanced animals, we tend to treat other animals as slaves and plunder the planet’s resources,” he said.
Another project would involve works by Canadian-Hong Kong artist Sheryl Cheung (張欣), which would feature paper-and-pencil art created with materials such as dirt and plants, as well as fire.
Her installation would allow visitors to listen to experimental music, including the sounds of places she has visited, she said.
“I also gather sounds from nature, such as using different microphones to listen to the pulses of plants, feeling the inner energy and their alter-relationships,” Cheung said.
The biennial, which is this year in its seventh edition, is to be held from Oct. 17 to Feb. 28 next year.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by