WEATHER

Taipei sees record heat

The mercury rose to 38.9°C in Taipei yesterday, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city in the month of June since the Taipei weather station was established in 1896, the Central Weather Bureau said. The temperature was recorded at 1:15pm, it said. High temperatures in the city are caused by a Pacific high-pressure system, prevailing hot and dry southwest winds, and the geographical features of the Taipei Basin, it added. Elsewhere in the nation, the mercury soared past 36°C in New Taipei City, Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Changhua and Hsinchu counties, the bureau said.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

US warplanes spotted

Several US warplanes were separately spotted flying over the Bashi Channel near Taiwan yesterday, aircraft tracking accounts said on Twitter. The South China Sea Probing Initiative, run by the Peking University Institute of Ocean Research, posted that an EP-3E electronic warfare plane and a RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel. The aircraft were flying toward the South China Sea from the US’ Kadena Air Base in Japan, it said. A P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and a C40A Clipper followed in similar flight paths at different periods, the initiative said. Meanwhile, a tweet by aircraft tracking site Golf 9 showed a KC-135R operating over the Bashi Channel. The Ministry of National Defense declined to confirm the sightings, saying only that aviation activities over waters surrounding Taiwan are being constantly monitored by the military.

CRIME

Migrant stabbed to death

A Vietnamese migrant worker was stabbed to death in New Taipei City on Saturday evening during a dispute with a group of men stemming from a prior altercation, authorities said. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital’s Tamsui branch by paramedics, the city’s Fire Department said. The man died due to heavy blood loss from a stab wound on the right side of his chest, it said. Police sealed off the crime scene, interviewed witnesses and examined surveillance camera footage. After five hours of efforts, two of the suspects, who are also Vietnamese, were taken into custody, police said, adding that the murder weapon had been found. Initial findings showed that the victim had been involved in an alcohol-fueled scuffle with one of the suspects prior to Saturday’s attack, police said.

SOCIETY

Game highlights nature

A Taiwanese company has developed a board game, titled Forest Guardians, that features the natural wonders of Taiwan. In the game, players act as rangers overseeing the natural landscape in the nation. Their missions include planting trees, helping animals and preventing threats, such as forest fires or illegal loggers, from damaging the ecosystem, Shepherd Kit Co founder Lin Chi-wei (林啟維) said earlier this month. The game was conceived as part of a collaboration with the Hualien Forest District Office under the Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau to draw attention to forest conservation and the ranger profession, before evolving into a broader version that incorporates natural wonders from across the nation, he said. Products combined with local elements can serve as a foothold for Taiwan to promote itself to the world, he added.