WEATHER
Taipei sees record heat
The mercury rose to 38.9°C in Taipei yesterday, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city in the month of June since the Taipei weather station was established in 1896, the Central Weather Bureau said. The temperature was recorded at 1:15pm, it said. High temperatures in the city are caused by a Pacific high-pressure system, prevailing hot and dry southwest winds, and the geographical features of the Taipei Basin, it added. Elsewhere in the nation, the mercury soared past 36°C in New Taipei City, Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Changhua and Hsinchu counties, the bureau said.
NATIONAL DEFENSE
US warplanes spotted
Several US warplanes were separately spotted flying over the Bashi Channel near Taiwan yesterday, aircraft tracking accounts said on Twitter. The South China Sea Probing Initiative, run by the Peking University Institute of Ocean Research, posted that an EP-3E electronic warfare plane and a RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel. The aircraft were flying toward the South China Sea from the US’ Kadena Air Base in Japan, it said. A P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and a C40A Clipper followed in similar flight paths at different periods, the initiative said. Meanwhile, a tweet by aircraft tracking site Golf 9 showed a KC-135R operating over the Bashi Channel. The Ministry of National Defense declined to confirm the sightings, saying only that aviation activities over waters surrounding Taiwan are being constantly monitored by the military.
CRIME
Migrant stabbed to death
A Vietnamese migrant worker was stabbed to death in New Taipei City on Saturday evening during a dispute with a group of men stemming from a prior altercation, authorities said. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital’s Tamsui branch by paramedics, the city’s Fire Department said. The man died due to heavy blood loss from a stab wound on the right side of his chest, it said. Police sealed off the crime scene, interviewed witnesses and examined surveillance camera footage. After five hours of efforts, two of the suspects, who are also Vietnamese, were taken into custody, police said, adding that the murder weapon had been found. Initial findings showed that the victim had been involved in an alcohol-fueled scuffle with one of the suspects prior to Saturday’s attack, police said.
SOCIETY
Game highlights nature
A Taiwanese company has developed a board game, titled Forest Guardians, that features the natural wonders of Taiwan. In the game, players act as rangers overseeing the natural landscape in the nation. Their missions include planting trees, helping animals and preventing threats, such as forest fires or illegal loggers, from damaging the ecosystem, Shepherd Kit Co founder Lin Chi-wei (林啟維) said earlier this month. The game was conceived as part of a collaboration with the Hualien Forest District Office under the Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau to draw attention to forest conservation and the ranger profession, before evolving into a broader version that incorporates natural wonders from across the nation, he said. Products combined with local elements can serve as a foothold for Taiwan to promote itself to the world, he added.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged