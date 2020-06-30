Citizenship granted to 141 professionals since 2017: MOI

Staff writer, with CNA





A total of 141 foreign professionals have become naturalized as Taiwanese since 2017, including eight who recently obtained Republic of China (ROC) citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement yesterday.

The eight foreign professionals, long active in four fields in Taiwan, were granted ROC citizenship during a review meeting on Wednesday last week.

That brought the total to 141 since the Nationality Act (國籍法) was amended in December 2016, allowing people naturalized under the revised act to keep their original nationality.

One of them was Karl-Eugen Feifel, former Asia-Pacific general manager of turbine manufacturer Nordex and now chairman of power developer InfraVest Wind Power Group.

Since coming to Taiwan in 2000 and led by Feifel, Germany-based InfraVest has developed, financed and built 400 megawatts of wind generating capacity.

Australian Thomas Mark Fifield was another one of the eight.

An expert on OpenStack, a cloud operating system that controls large pools of computing, storage and networking resources throughout a data center, Fifield has helped local government agencies nurture software talent and promote the development of related sectors, the ministry said.