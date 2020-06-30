Taipei Veterans General Hospital yesterday said that an elderly woman with a severe case of COVID-19 had been successfully treated with a biological agent normally used for rheumatoid arthritis.
Division of Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology director Tsai Chang-youh (蔡長祐) said that the woman, who was in a critical condition, had been transferred to the hospital in March.
The patient had difficulty breathing and serious pulmonary edema, so she was put on a ventilator and given extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Tsai said.
In a chest radiograph her lungs were completely whited out, which meant her condition was life-threatening, he said.
After discussing her case in several meetings and gaining the hospital’s approval, his medical team administered an interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor to fight a cytokine storm that was causing the edema.
A cytokine storm is a severe immune reaction in which excessive amounts of pro-inflammatory molecules are produced. This flood of molecules attacks cells and tissue rather than just fighting off a virus.
People with COVID-19 sometimes have the same condition as people with rheumatic autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells, causing inflammation throughout the body, Tsai said.
Liao Hsieh-tsung (廖顯宗), an attending physician in the division, said that the woman was given antibiotics and vasopressor agents for more than two weeks, but her condition did not improve much.
The team discussed whether her cardiopulmonary function and blood pressure were being affected by the cytokine storm and what alternatives might be more effective, Liao said, adding that they believed the IL-6 inhibitor would likely be the most effective treatment.
A day after administering the inhibitor, a chest radiograph showed that her lungs had improved significantly, Liao said, adding that she was taken off the ventilator and ECMO less than three weeks later.
Pneumonia caused by COVID-19 or other factors can lead to increased levels of cytokines, including IL-6, and the lung condition can be improved if IL-6 is inhibited, Tsai said, adding that when they made the decision to administer the inhibitor, they had not heard of other countries using the same method to treat people with COVID-19 in a similar condition.
Inflammation is often the cause of death in patients with viral infections, he said, adding that the IL-6 inhibitor controlled the inflammation, but did not fight the virus itself.
The inhibitor is covered by the National Health Insurance when prescribed to people with rheumatoid arthritis and it must be approved as a special case, Tsai said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center has included the drug in its Interim Guidelines for Clinical Management of SARS-CoV-2 Infection, Tsai said.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged