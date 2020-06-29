A constitutional amendment committee would be established at the next legislative plenary session, which is to start in September, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said yesterday.
Asked on the sidelines of an event in Taipei whether issues related to constitutional amendments would be discussed at the extraordinary legislative session that runs from today to July 22, You said that legislators across party lines have reached a consensus that they would be discussed at the next plenary session.
You previously expressed his support for holding the 2022 local government elections in conjunction with a referendum on constitutional amendment initiatives, which has focused attention on related issues across the political spectrum.
You said that 11 constitutional amendments have been proposed, which mainly involve lowering the voting age from 20 to 18, abolishing the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan and promoting human rights.
The planned constitutional amendment committee would be made up of 39 lawmakers, including five conveners, who would be tasked with holding seminars and hearings to gather public opinion on issues pertinent to possible constitutional amendments, You said.
