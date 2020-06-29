An American who recently received an employment gold card — a combination work and residency permit — described the application process as smooth and easy, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday.
Michael Bowcutt, Taiwan office manager of Utah-based software and factory automation service provider Romaric, moved his family to Taiwan after developing work contacts between the two countries, the NIA said in a statement.
Taiwan’s leading position in Asia’s semiconductor industry, business that Romaric is involved in, and the convenient living environment were the reasons behind his decision to move, it said.
After applying through the online application platform for foreign professionals while in the US, Bowcutt brought his wife and two children to Taiwan to make preparations to settle into their new life, including finding a place to live, the agency said.
With the agency’s assistance, Bowcutt was granted an employment gold card, which comprises a work permit, resident visa, Alien Resident Certificate and re-entry permit, and his family was granted residency in Taiwan.
The family also had a third child in Taiwan.
The ease of applying for the National Health Insurance and settling in was a pleasant surprise to Bowcutt, the agency said.
Su Hui-wen (蘇慧雯), director of the NIA’s Taipei City Service Center Northern Administration Corps, said that as a part of its plan to attract overseas professionals, the government offers one-stop services for foreign professionals in certain fields who are seeking to work in Taiwan.
The National Development Council said that Taiwan had issued 781 gold cards as of the end of last month.
