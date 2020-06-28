The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.”
The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported.
Backed by most EU ambassadors, the list must still be formalized in member states’ capitals as well as in the central EU bureaucracy before taking effect on Wednesday next week, it reported.
Reciprocity is an important consideration factor for the bloc, the ministry said in a news release, citing the principles released by the EU Commission on June 11.
Certain EU member countries also underscored reciprocity to the ministry, which it has relayed to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), it said.
At this stage, the ministry would continue to follow the CECC’s principle of “retaining strict border controls while loosening domestic restrictions” and exchange opinions with the EU, it said.
In addition to reciprocity, protecting people’s health is also important when the two sides reopen borders, the ministry said.
Political factors cannot be ruled out, as China continues to hamper Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday on Facebook.
The EU’s move is similar to Japan, which did not include Taiwan in its first list of tourists allowed entry, while Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has advised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to lift restrictions for Taiwan, he said.
Taiwan should face the fact that political and economic considerations are prioritized by other countries when reopening borders, despite the global respect for the nation in its containing the COVID-19 pandemic and providing medical aid, he said.
The nation should also carefully examine other countries’ disease prevention standards when considering lifting travel restrictions for them, he said.
Under increasing pressure to reopen borders, the CECC this week gradually lifted certain travel restrictions with conditions, such as shortening the quarantine period for short-term business visitors, opening Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for transit tourists who stay for less than eight hours and allowing foreign students from low-risk countries to enter.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of