New TV drama focuses on difficulties migrants face

Staff writer, with CNA





A new TV drama that explores the plight of migrant fishers in Taiwan is to be aired weekly starting today, Formosa TV said.

The Rootless (無主之子) follows the life of 25-year-old Le Van Thanh, who leaves his wife and children in Vietnam and arrives in Taiwan on March 10, 2001.

While working on a fishing boat, he faces constant discrimination and abuse from the boat’s Taiwanese captain and engineer.

One day while being physically attacked by the captain, Le retaliates and escapes to start a new life as an undocumented migrant worker.

He also starts a second family. The drama unfolds as a son he has with his Taiwanese partner is born without official paperwork and struggles to find his place in society when he turns 18.

There are more than 7,000 children who have been born in Taiwan without proper paperwork or identification, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed.

“We wanted to film the topic of migrant workers, and also undocumented migrant workers — the so-called vulnerable groups. So we thought a lot about whether our work would result in any exploitation of them, just like the moral challenges documentary makers face during the shooting process,” Huang Chih-hsiang (黃志翔), the drama’s producer, said on Tuesday.

The production team then decided to make migrant workers the central focus, so that viewers could experience the story from their perspective rather than through the eyes of a Taiwanese, Huang said.

Representatives from the Taiwan International Workers’ Association, a migrant worker rights group, praised the drama for its presentation of the plight of the foreign blue-collar workers.

The drama is the most accurate work in the past 20 years with regards to the issues that migrant workers face, the association said.

Migrant workers have been in the media spotlight in the past few years, as news reports have surfaced about the harsh conditions they face.

As of the end of last month, there were 707,308 migrant workers in Taiwan, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.

There were also 50,343 undocumented migrant workers in the country, National Immigration Agency statistics showed.

The Rootless is to be aired weekly on Sundays at 10pm.