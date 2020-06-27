Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





NATIONAL DEFENSE

Chinese aircraft spotted

A Chinese military aircraft was spotted entering Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone yesterday morning, the ninth time this month that such aircraft have been seen near the nation, the Ministry of National Defense said. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said the aircraft briefly entered the zone, prompting Taiwanese patrol aircraft to respond with radio warnings until it left. The movement by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army came after three US military aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel toward the South China Sea that same day. China’s South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative posted on Twitter that the US aircraft came in three separate intervals, consisting of an EP-3E reconnaissance aircraft, a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and an aerial refueling KC-135T.

SOCIETY

Ximen plaza bans smoking

The plaza outside Taipei’s Ximen MRT Station is to become a nonsmoking area on Wednesday next week, but the city would not issue fines until August, the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection said. Throughout next month, it would warn smokers, and in August it would fine them NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, the department said. People who dispose of cigarette butts on the ground would face fines from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, it said. The plaza, which covers the area west of the Ximen station between exits 1 and 6, is a gateway to one of the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment areas. Environmental Cleaning and Maintenance Division head head Huang Kuan-chu (黃寬助) said the area is a big draw for young people and foreign tourists, and the city is banning smoking there to improve the overall environment for visitors. The city also plans to ban smoking in areas around Taipei Main Station and the Taipei Travel Plaza next year, he added.

EDUCATION

Ministry approves merger

The Ministry of Education has approved a planned merger of National Yang-Ming University (NYMU) and National Chiao Tung University (NCTU), NCTU said on Wednesday. Pending the Executive Yuan’s approval, the research universities are to become one institution on Feb. 1 next year, it said. The universities plan to integrate their research resources in areas such as biotech, smart medicine, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data. NCTU last year ranked 227th and NYMU 287th in the QS World University Rankings. After the merger, NYCU is expected to rank about 156th, the document said. The universities in 2018 initiated the merger, and in March last year signed a memorandum of understanding.

TRAVEL

UNI increases festival flights

UNI Air on Wednesday announced that it would increase its flights between Taipei and Taitung for the county’s 10th hot air balloon festival, which starts next month. The Taitung County Government has held the Taiwan International Balloon Festival annually since 2011 at the Luye Highland. The festival takes place from July 11 to Aug. 30, the county said. To meet the demand, UNI Air, which normally flies 70-seat ATR 72 aircraft on its Taitung routes, said it would add an additional eight flights per week throughout the festival, and would use a larger 184-seat Airbus A321 jet on one of its flights on Fridays and one on Sundays. This means that the airline would be offering nearly 10,000 more seats during the two-month period compared with previous years, it said.