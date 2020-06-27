NATIONAL DEFENSE
Chinese aircraft spotted
A Chinese military aircraft was spotted entering Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone yesterday morning, the ninth time this month that such aircraft have been seen near the nation, the Ministry of National Defense said. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said the aircraft briefly entered the zone, prompting Taiwanese patrol aircraft to respond with radio warnings until it left. The movement by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army came after three US military aircraft flew over the Bashi Channel toward the South China Sea that same day. China’s South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative posted on Twitter that the US aircraft came in three separate intervals, consisting of an EP-3E reconnaissance aircraft, a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft and an aerial refueling KC-135T.
SOCIETY
Ximen plaza bans smoking
The plaza outside Taipei’s Ximen MRT Station is to become a nonsmoking area on Wednesday next week, but the city would not issue fines until August, the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection said. Throughout next month, it would warn smokers, and in August it would fine them NT$2,000 to NT$10,000, the department said. People who dispose of cigarette butts on the ground would face fines from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000, it said. The plaza, which covers the area west of the Ximen station between exits 1 and 6, is a gateway to one of the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment areas. Environmental Cleaning and Maintenance Division head head Huang Kuan-chu (黃寬助) said the area is a big draw for young people and foreign tourists, and the city is banning smoking there to improve the overall environment for visitors. The city also plans to ban smoking in areas around Taipei Main Station and the Taipei Travel Plaza next year, he added.
EDUCATION
Ministry approves merger
The Ministry of Education has approved a planned merger of National Yang-Ming University (NYMU) and National Chiao Tung University (NCTU), NCTU said on Wednesday. Pending the Executive Yuan’s approval, the research universities are to become one institution on Feb. 1 next year, it said. The universities plan to integrate their research resources in areas such as biotech, smart medicine, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data. NCTU last year ranked 227th and NYMU 287th in the QS World University Rankings. After the merger, NYCU is expected to rank about 156th, the document said. The universities in 2018 initiated the merger, and in March last year signed a memorandum of understanding.
TRAVEL
UNI increases festival flights
UNI Air on Wednesday announced that it would increase its flights between Taipei and Taitung for the county’s 10th hot air balloon festival, which starts next month. The Taitung County Government has held the Taiwan International Balloon Festival annually since 2011 at the Luye Highland. The festival takes place from July 11 to Aug. 30, the county said. To meet the demand, UNI Air, which normally flies 70-seat ATR 72 aircraft on its Taitung routes, said it would add an additional eight flights per week throughout the festival, and would use a larger 184-seat Airbus A321 jet on one of its flights on Fridays and one on Sundays. This means that the airline would be offering nearly 10,000 more seats during the two-month period compared with previous years, it said.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”