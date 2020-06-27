The Taichung City Government yesterday said it would consider legal action and another hefty fine against state-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) over its decision to restart a coal-powered generator at its plant in the city.
The statement followed a decision by the city government on Thursday to fine Taipower NT$2 million (US$67,476), after it resumed operation the previous day of a coal-burning generator at its Taichung Power Plant, in what the city said was an unauthorized move.
Taipower has said that its action was well within the law and was necessary due to energy demand nationwide entering the peak summer period.
The conflict stemmed from a controversy earlier this year, when the central government overturned a decision by the Taichung government to revoke permits for the use of two generators at the Taichung plant.
The plant has 10 coal-powered generators.
The city government subsequently filed an administrative appeal against the decision, and Taipower shut down the two generators.
Taipower on Wednesday started testing one of the generators, which prompted officials from the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau to inspect the plant, after which the city government on Thursday issued the fine for operating the generator without a permit.
According to Taipower’s Web site, the plant’s No. 2 generator was fired up on Thursday and had reached about 10 percent capacity in the afternoon.
In a statement yesterday, the city government said it would obtain more evidence next week that would allow a fine of between NT$8 million and NT$20 million against the company.
It said it is also considering legal action against Taipower executives under the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法).
Taipower has argued that its permits for the operation of the Nos. 2 and 3 generators remain valid, pending the outcome of the city government’s appeal against the central government.
Taichung and other parts of central Taiwan have been plagued by serious air pollution for many years, and successive Taichung city administrations have tried to limit emissions from the plant, which is seen as a major contributor to the issue.
When the Taichung City government revoked the two permits, it said their use would push emissions beyond the legal limit.
