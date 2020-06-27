The government is to conduct random tests at duck farms nationwide for traces of the Tembusu virus, an emerging pathogenic flavivirus that causes fatal encephalitis in ducks and geese, the Council of Agriculture said on Thursday.
The inspections are to determine whether the government should list the virus as an important disease that needs to be routinely monitored, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.
Chen did not say when the tests would be conducted.
The virus was first detected inadvertently by the Centers for Disease Control when it was monitoring vector mosquitoes in Taiwan in June last year, the Animal Health Research Institute said on Wednesday.
Tembusu virus in ducks is characterized by a substantial decrease in egg-laying ability and was first discovered at a duck farm in December last year after the operator complained of low egg production, the institute said.
Institute Director-General Chiu Chui-chang (邱垂章) said that studies published by the international veterinary community show that the virus can infect poultry, but the mortality rate is not high.
The virus is not considered a notifiable disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health, Chiu said, adding that it is unlikely to inflict major losses on the agricultural sector.
There is no substantial evidence that the mosquito-borne disease can be transmitted to humans, Chen said.
Ducks, like chickens, could also lay fewer eggs as a result of warmer weather or other factors, he said.
It is important to discover how many duck farms have Tembusu virus cases to determine whether it should be listed as a monitored disease, like avian influenza, he said.
The virus was first identified as the causative agent of egg-drop syndrome, which is characterized by a substantial decrease in egg-laying, depression, growth retardation, neurological disorders or death in infected egg-laying and breeder ducks.
The virus, which was first documented in a species of mosquito found in Malaysia, was initially studied in 2010 in China, Chiu said.
