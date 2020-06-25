The Hualien County Government on Tuesday said that it would revoke the licenses it issued to Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co (CP Taiwan) for the construction of six large-scale poultry farms, amid protests from residents over the farms’ potential environmental impact.
Hualien County Commissioner Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) told a news conference that the company has lost the trust of local residents and the county government, and has shown no interest in communicating with the county or trying to reach a consensus.
The farms in Shoufeng (壽豐), Fenglin (鳳林) and Guangfu (光復) townships would have housed about 375,000 chickens. However, the projects sparked controversy, as they would have been built on traditional Aboriginal land and near sites with high environmental risks, such as residential areas and bodies of water.
Although CP Taiwan purchased properties in the townships in 2018, advocates have said that local residents were only informed about its plans for the land at a presentation in April.
The residents have launched a petition and held 10 protests against the farms’ construction, with another rally planned for Tuesday next week in front of Hualien City Hall.
The company on June 5 said that it would temporarily halt construction until it reaches an agreement with the residents.
However, in a letter on June 11, it said there was no need to hold further public hearings on the issue, which Hsu said was disrespectful to local residents and contrary to the company’s promise to hold talks.
The county encourages outside investment, but on condition that the projects respect the land and benefit the area’s residents, Hsu said.
CP Taiwan said it “strongly protests” the county government’s decision and would take legal action to appeal the move or seek compensation.
It accused the county government of failing to protect its commercial rights and condoning the spread of false information, which it said turned public opinion against it.
CP Taiwan is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group, a Thai conglomerate that is among the world’s largest producers of shrimp, pork and poultry.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of
A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus. After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by