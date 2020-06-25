Hualien to revoke licenses for poultry farms amid uproar

LOCAL PUSHBACK: A plan to build six large-scale poultry farms caused an uproar after it was found they would be built on traditional Aboriginal land

The Hualien County Government on Tuesday said that it would revoke the licenses it issued to Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co (CP Taiwan) for the construction of six large-scale poultry farms, amid protests from residents over the farms’ potential environmental impact.

Hualien County Commissioner Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) told a news conference that the company has lost the trust of local residents and the county government, and has shown no interest in communicating with the county or trying to reach a consensus.

The farms in Shoufeng (壽豐), Fenglin (鳳林) and Guangfu (光復) townships would have housed about 375,000 chickens. However, the projects sparked controversy, as they would have been built on traditional Aboriginal land and near sites with high environmental risks, such as residential areas and bodies of water.

Although CP Taiwan purchased properties in the townships in 2018, advocates have said that local residents were only informed about its plans for the land at a presentation in April.

The residents have launched a petition and held 10 protests against the farms’ construction, with another rally planned for Tuesday next week in front of Hualien City Hall.

The company on June 5 said that it would temporarily halt construction until it reaches an agreement with the residents.

However, in a letter on June 11, it said there was no need to hold further public hearings on the issue, which Hsu said was disrespectful to local residents and contrary to the company’s promise to hold talks.

The county encourages outside investment, but on condition that the projects respect the land and benefit the area’s residents, Hsu said.

CP Taiwan said it “strongly protests” the county government’s decision and would take legal action to appeal the move or seek compensation.

It accused the county government of failing to protect its commercial rights and condoning the spread of false information, which it said turned public opinion against it.

CP Taiwan is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group, a Thai conglomerate that is among the world’s largest producers of shrimp, pork and poultry.