Talks over Taipei Dome profits not to begin soon

The renegotiation of a contract for the Taipei City Government to collect its share of the profits from the Taipei Dome project would not happen as early as next month, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday.

However, the negotiations would take place before the contractor is granted a building use permit, she said.

Huang made the remark in response to media queries

Photo: CNA

The city government in May 2015 ordered contractor Farglory Land Development Co to halt the project due to unauthorized changes to the building design. Taipei city councilors have since questioned the legality and safety of the building.

However, the project passed an environmental assessment in March, and the city government approved on Monday the contractor’s new building permit application, which implied that a new permit might be issued by the end of this month at the soonest.

Huang said that a new building use permit might be issued next week at the soonest.

The city government would commission a professional organization to review the project’s investment plan and calculate the share of excess profit that the city government should obtain, she added.

The city government would hold a news conference to explain the project’s situation to the public before issuing a permit, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.

Separately yesterday, Taipei City councilors Lin Liang-chun (林亮君), Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) and Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) held a news conference to ask why the city government approved a new building permit application when the project has yet to meet articles 97 and 127 of the Building Technical Regulations (建築技術規則), mentioned by the Taipei Department of Urban Development in 2018.

Lin said that last week she received a tip-off that Farglory had installed sound-absorbing foams at the construction site, adding that she confirmed the situation during a visit to the site, but the city government has not reported the change in any of its 16 on-site inspections this year.

The Taipei Construction Management Office said it would ask Farglory to remove the sound-absorbing foam and increase inspections, later adding that it would deal with the case according to the law.