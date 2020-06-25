The renegotiation of a contract for the Taipei City Government to collect its share of the profits from the Taipei Dome project would not happen as early as next month, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday.
However, the negotiations would take place before the contractor is granted a building use permit, she said.
Huang made the remark in response to media queries at a news conference announcing additional incentives by the city to encourage high-school students to link their Triple Stimulus Vouchers to EasyCards.
Photo: CNA
The city government in May 2015 ordered contractor Farglory Land Development Co to halt the project due to unauthorized changes to the building design. Taipei city councilors have since questioned the legality and safety of the building.
However, the project passed an environmental assessment in March, and the city government approved on Monday the contractor’s new building permit application, which implied that a new permit might be issued by the end of this month at the soonest.
Huang said that a new building use permit might be issued next week at the soonest.
The city government would commission a professional organization to review the project’s investment plan and calculate the share of excess profit that the city government should obtain, she added.
The city government would hold a news conference to explain the project’s situation to the public before issuing a permit, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said.
Separately yesterday, Taipei City councilors Lin Liang-chun (林亮君), Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) and Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) held a news conference to ask why the city government approved a new building permit application when the project has yet to meet articles 97 and 127 of the Building Technical Regulations (建築技術規則), mentioned by the Taipei Department of Urban Development in 2018.
Lin said that last week she received a tip-off that Farglory had installed sound-absorbing foams at the construction site, adding that she confirmed the situation during a visit to the site, but the city government has not reported the change in any of its 16 on-site inspections this year.
The Taipei Construction Management Office said it would ask Farglory to remove the sound-absorbing foam and increase inspections, later adding that it would deal with the case according to the law.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of
A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus. After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by