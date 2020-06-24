NTU aiming to be carbon neutral by 2048: president

Staff writer, with CNA





National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday released its first social responsibility report, in which it said it is aiming to halve its carbon emissions by 2028, its 100th anniversary, and become carbon neutral by 2048.

NTU president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said that the university has been working for years to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to meet the UN Paris Agreement goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The university’s efforts include replacing its gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, Kuan said at a news conference to unveil the report.

National Taiwan University president Kuan Chung-ming, center holding the school’s emblem, and university faculty holding placards pose at a news conference in Taipei yesterday held to publish the university’s first social responsibility report. Photo: CNA

NTU is also planning to sell its investments in high-polluting industries before the end of the year, Kuan said.

The nation’s highest-ranked university assesses the corporate social responsibility, environmental and administrative records of companies before investing in them, he said.

NTU has for years been meeting its social responsibility in the fields of medical research, public health and energy transition, the report said.

As examples, the university’s College of Public Health has helped Malawi to combat malaria, while members of the university’s World Volunteer Society have taught computer kills to people in the remote Ladakh region of India to help bridge the digital divide, the report said.

Members of the university’s College of Bioresources and Agriculture have assisted with pest control in Yunlin County, it added.

NTU was founded in 1928 during the Japanese colonial period as Taihoku Imperial University.

The university’s name was changed in 1945 when the Republic of China took over the administration of Taiwan from the Japanese.