Virus Outbreak: Taoyuan airport replacing old jetways

Staff writer, with CNA





Taoyuan International Airport Corp is taking advantage of the reduction in flights as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to replace Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s aging jetways ahead of schedule.

It plans to replace 30 jetways in Terminal 1, as Terminal 2 had new jetways installed in the past few years, the company said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday wrote on Facebook that four of Terminal 1’s jetways were replaced last year, and nine more are being replaced this year instead of next year as scheduled.

Jetways are checked to see if they need replacing after 10 years in use and cannot be used for more than 15 years, and many of the older jetways at Terminal 1 were scheduled to be replaced next year, Lin wrote.

The increased volume of flights in recent years has made it difficult to renovate the airport’s facilities without affecting passengers, but the slowdown in air traffic caused by the pandemic has presented an opportunity to take early action on the jetways, he wrote.

The new jetways have better air conditioning systems, lighting, and security than the older ones, Lin wrote.

Other facilities, including the runways, taxiways, air-conditioning systems, public areas and waiting rooms, are also being renovated, he wrote.