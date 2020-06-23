AGRICULTURE
Chickens culled in Changhua
More than 9,500 chickens on a farm in Changhua County were culled on Sunday after they were confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza virus, the Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center said. A total of 9,556 chickens were culled on the farm in Dacheng Township (大城), the center said in a statement. The farm’s owner on June 18 reported to the center that some of his chickens had died abnormally, prompting it to take samples for testing, the authorities said. The center on Sunday determined that the chickens had contracted the H5N5 virus and quarantine officers immediately had them culled. After the cull, poultry workers disinfected the farm and surrounding areas, the center said.
SOCIETY
Talent show to be streamed
The Taoyuan Foreign Workers’ Talent Contest would be streamed online this year to avoid overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said yesterday. The contest, which is in its sixth year, allows migrant workers who work or live in Taoyuan to compete in singing and dancing categories for a top prize of NT$7,000 and NT$21,000 worth of vouchers, Taoyuan Department of Labor Foreign Workers’ Affairs Section official Tsai Jui-min (蔡瑞民) said. Contestants are required to submit a video clip of their performance before the registration deadline on July 12 and a panel of judges would review the clips during the preliminary round on July 26, said Four Season Integrated Marketing, the company commissioned by the Taoyuan City Government to manage the event. After the preliminary round, 16 entries would be selected to compete live in the semi-finals on Aug. 23, with eight singers and eight dance groups advancing to the final on Sept. 13, the company said.
HORTICULTURE
Pumpkin wins by 6kg
A 411.6kg pumpkin grown by a farmer from New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) won narrowly in the weight division of an annual giant pumpkin contest in the city on Sunday. The grower, Lin Chien-hsun (林建訓), won NT$90,000 for his entry in the competition, which was held by the Tamsui District Farmers’ Association. Second prize went to a grower from Taoyuan, whose pumpkin was only 6kg lighter. Lin told reporters that he had an even larger pumpkin he had planned to enter in the contest, but it had split open a week before the competition due to heavy rain. Heavy downpours can cause pumpkins to absorb too much water, making them more likely to explode, he said.
MEDIA
‘Apple Daily’ to cut jobs
Apple Daily Taiwan yesterday announced that it would lay off 140 employees, or 13 percent of its total workforce, as revenue has fallen in the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily newspaper said in a news release that layoffs would be staggered, but did not provide a timetable. Calling the decision “heartbreaking,” the company pledged to lay off employees in accordance with the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法). Despite running at a loss, the newspaper said that it would continue to push its online subscription-based service, which it launched in April last year. Its union expressed regret over the decision and called on management to provide severance for employees who accept voluntary redundancy. Higher severance payments should also be given to union members, it said.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has