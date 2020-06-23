Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





AGRICULTURE

Chickens culled in Changhua

More than 9,500 chickens on a farm in Changhua County were culled on Sunday after they were confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza virus, the Changhua County Animal Disease Control Center said. A total of 9,556 chickens were culled on the farm in Dacheng Township (大城), the center said in a statement. The farm’s owner on June 18 reported to the center that some of his chickens had died abnormally, prompting it to take samples for testing, the authorities said. The center on Sunday determined that the chickens had contracted the H5N5 virus and quarantine officers immediately had them culled. After the cull, poultry workers disinfected the farm and surrounding areas, the center said.

SOCIETY

Talent show to be streamed

The Taoyuan Foreign Workers’ Talent Contest would be streamed online this year to avoid overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said yesterday. The contest, which is in its sixth year, allows migrant workers who work or live in Taoyuan to compete in singing and dancing categories for a top prize of NT$7,000 and NT$21,000 worth of vouchers, Taoyuan Department of Labor Foreign Workers’ Affairs Section official Tsai Jui-min (蔡瑞民) said. Contestants are required to submit a video clip of their performance before the registration deadline on July 12 and a panel of judges would review the clips during the preliminary round on July 26, said Four Season Integrated Marketing, the company commissioned by the Taoyuan City Government to manage the event. After the preliminary round, 16 entries would be selected to compete live in the semi-finals on Aug. 23, with eight singers and eight dance groups advancing to the final on Sept. 13, the company said.

HORTICULTURE

Pumpkin wins by 6kg

A 411.6kg pumpkin grown by a farmer from New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) won narrowly in the weight division of an annual giant pumpkin contest in the city on Sunday. The grower, Lin Chien-hsun (林建訓), won NT$90,000 for his entry in the competition, which was held by the Tamsui District Farmers’ Association. Second prize went to a grower from Taoyuan, whose pumpkin was only 6kg lighter. Lin told reporters that he had an even larger pumpkin he had planned to enter in the contest, but it had split open a week before the competition due to heavy rain. Heavy downpours can cause pumpkins to absorb too much water, making them more likely to explode, he said.

MEDIA

‘Apple Daily’ to cut jobs

Apple Daily Taiwan yesterday announced that it would lay off 140 employees, or 13 percent of its total workforce, as revenue has fallen in the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily newspaper said in a news release that layoffs would be staggered, but did not provide a timetable. Calling the decision “heartbreaking,” the company pledged to lay off employees in accordance with the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法). Despite running at a loss, the newspaper said that it would continue to push its online subscription-based service, which it launched in April last year. Its union expressed regret over the decision and called on management to provide severance for employees who accept voluntary redundancy. Higher severance payments should also be given to union members, it said.