Released bear cub active in the wild, forest office says

A Formosan black bear that was released into the wild last month has an activity range of about 20,000 hectares, the Taitung Forest District Office said on Saturday.

The orphaned male cub, called Mulas, was found in Guangyuan Village (廣原) in the county’s Haiduan Township (海端) in July last year. Office personnel cared for the bear for 10 months and taught it the skills it needs to survive in the wild, before releasing it on May 16.

Mulas weathered the plum rain season without issue and appears to have adapted to the wild without problems, the office said.

A Formosan black bear cub named Mulas is pictured in Taitung County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taitung Forest District Office

By estimating the bear’s path using intermittent tracking location points taken by GPS, the office calculated its total travel distance to be about 49.83km, the office said.

As Mulas probably did not walk in straight lines between the points, the distance traveled was likely just more than 50km, it said.

Over the course of the past month, Mulas traveled anywhere from 237m to 4.5km each day, for an average of 1.7km per day, it said.

A lot of the distance Mulas covered involved climbing, the office said, adding that the total height he climbed over the course of the month would be equivalent to a 6,666-floor building.

“That would be climbing and descending the stairs of Taipei 101 20 times,” the office said.

Mulas also engaged in other activities, including climbing trees for fruits and bee hives, digging up ant hills, and hunting other wild animals, the office said.

The office was able to receive location data from Mulas’ GPS collar 80.4 percent of the time, it said.

Connection failures were likely due to weather conditions or Mulas’ position while he was sleeping, which might have blocked the antenna’s line of sight with satellites, it said.