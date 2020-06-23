A Formosan black bear that was released into the wild last month has an activity range of about 20,000 hectares, the Taitung Forest District Office said on Saturday.
The orphaned male cub, called Mulas, was found in Guangyuan Village (廣原) in the county’s Haiduan Township (海端) in July last year. Office personnel cared for the bear for 10 months and taught it the skills it needs to survive in the wild, before releasing it on May 16.
Mulas weathered the plum rain season without issue and appears to have adapted to the wild without problems, the office said.
Photo courtesy of the Taitung Forest District Office
By estimating the bear’s path using intermittent tracking location points taken by GPS, the office calculated its total travel distance to be about 49.83km, the office said.
As Mulas probably did not walk in straight lines between the points, the distance traveled was likely just more than 50km, it said.
Over the course of the past month, Mulas traveled anywhere from 237m to 4.5km each day, for an average of 1.7km per day, it said.
A lot of the distance Mulas covered involved climbing, the office said, adding that the total height he climbed over the course of the month would be equivalent to a 6,666-floor building.
“That would be climbing and descending the stairs of Taipei 101 20 times,” the office said.
Mulas also engaged in other activities, including climbing trees for fruits and bee hives, digging up ant hills, and hunting other wild animals, the office said.
The office was able to receive location data from Mulas’ GPS collar 80.4 percent of the time, it said.
Connection failures were likely due to weather conditions or Mulas’ position while he was sleeping, which might have blocked the antenna’s line of sight with satellites, it said.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has