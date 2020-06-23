A shortage of government-funded four-in-one vaccines for preschoolers would be alleviated by July 10, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday, calling on parents not to worry.
The DTaP-IPV vaccine protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough) and polio, and is recommended for preschoolers aged five or older.
Due to the shortage of vaccines, some hospitals have been instructed to give priority to preschool children who are starting elementary school in September, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported on Sunday.
CDC senior specialist Chen Shu-fan (陳淑芳) yesterday said that normally, the centers in March every year start to inform parents to have their eligible children vaccinated, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, some parents have been reluctant about taking their children to hospitals, resulting in a low vaccination rate.
About 25,000 doses of the vaccine are available nationwide, Chen said, adding that the shortage is not a general situation.
The import of a second batch of vaccines has been delayed by two weeks due to the pandemic, which resulted in the number of vaccines temporarily running low in some healthcare facilities, Chen said.
An estimated 205,000 preschool children who are entering elementary school this year must be vaccinated by September, she said, adding that 84 percent have been vaccinated so far and more than 30,000 still need to get vaccinated.
The shortage of about 60,000 doses caused by the shipment delay would be made up by July 10, she added.
Chen confirmed that the CDC had informed local public health centers to prioritize children who are entering elementary school this year and urged parents to make an appointment before taking their children to healthcare centers for vaccination.
