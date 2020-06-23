A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday.
The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress.
Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus.
After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by more than 200 locally acquired cases as of Sunday, he said.
The basic reproduction number of the novel coronavirus spiked from 0.6 on June 13 to 45.3 on Saturday, Chen added.
The Chinese government said that the new wave of infections originated from a local wholesale food market and closed it, and locked down several neighborhoods nearby to curb the spread of the virus, he said.
Chen said it is “interesting” to see the new wave of clustered infections occur shortly after the two sessions held on May 22 and May 21 respectively.
An analysis of Beijing’s situation suggests that there were likely domestic infections before this month, he said.
It is unclear whether many Beijing residents left the city before it began taking measures, similar to the situation of about 5 million people having left Wuhan before it was placed under lockdown, he added.
Separately, Chen said that Bhutan was placed on the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) list of 22 countries from which business travelers to Taiwan can apply for shortened quarantine periods under certain conditions, despite not meeting the standards in the college’s “index for easing lockdown and border control regulations.”
The country did not meet the standards, because the recovery time for infected patients was relatively slow, he said, adding that the CECC might have included the country in its list as it has a low number of confirmed cases.
The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 9 million people worldwide, including more than 468,721 deaths and more than 4.8 million recovered, Chen said.
As more countries lift lockdowns or ease disease prevention regulations due to political or economic concerns, Taiwan must be extra careful when easing border controls and resuming exchanges with other countries, he said.
College dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that Taiwan, being an island, has an advantage in preventing infections, but it also needs to resume economic activities with other countries.
The government should not only try to develop vaccines on its own, but proactively work with other nations to ensure that Taiwan can obtain effective vaccines as soon as they are developed, Chan said.
