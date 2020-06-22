Analyst touts jet trainer ahead of inaugural flight

ADVANCED: The Brave Eagle is more capable than China’s JL-10, JL-9 and JL-9G trainer aircraft because it can calibrate its courses more precisely, Su Tzu-yun said

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s first indigenous advanced jet trainer (AJT) named Yung Ying (勇鷹), or “Brave Eagle,” is considered one of the most advanced fifth-generation trainer aircraft in the world, a Taiwanese defense analyst said yesterday, ahead of its inaugural flight today.

“This is due to its advanced digital hardware and flight simulation software,” said Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

The aircraft is to take off from Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to attend, military sources said.

The new designs and technologies used in the Brave Eagle enable it to calibrate its training courses more precisely, making it more capable than China’s JL-10, JL-9 and JL-9G, even though they are are considered to be in the same class by some military analysts, Su said.

Government-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) began manufacturing the Brave Eagle, dubbed project XAT-5, in 2017 with a budget of NT$66.8 billion (US$2.25 billion).

All the software programs needed by the Brave Eagle are entirely developed by local teams, allowing for easier upgrades. The plane is made using composite materials for a lighter and stronger body, and has larger landing gear for a more stable ground run, according to AIDC.

Its first official test flight was on June 10 at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, eight months after the prototype was unveiled.

The AIDC plans to begin mass production of the Brave Eagle in March 2022, with the aim of producing 66 units by 2026 to replace the country’s aging AT-3 and F-5 trainer aircraft, which have served the military for more than three decades.

The Brave Eagle is capable of providing air support due to its ability to carry missiles and bombs, retired air force deputy commander Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said.

The aircraft is also expected to simplify the pilot training process and save on training costs, he said.

Pilots who complete their training in the Brave Eagle can seamlessly switch to training for the F-16Vs, 66 of which Taiwan has purchased from the US and are expected to be delivered in batches from 2023, he said.