The Taipei High Administrative Court has ruled against a dance instructor who sued Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA) after she was fired for allegedly sexually harassing a student.
The teacher, surnamed Wu (吳), filed an administrative lawsuit against the school after her contract was canceled on the grounds of “sexual harassment on campus,” saying that she had not acted against the will of the male student.
The university received a report on Dec. 7, 2017, alleging Wu had been asking the student to “meet at a motel to bathe together.”
The school’s Gender Equity Education Commission launched an investigation and determined that the harassment had taken place. It referred the case to the Staff Monitoring Committee, which said that Wu had “seriously violated the ethics of the teaching profession, and affected the student’s personal integrity and right to study.”
Wu’s contract was terminated and she was prohibited from being rehired for two years.
Wu’s appeal to the Ministry of Education was rejected, and on April 26 last year she filed suit against the school, saying that canceling her contract was disproportionate to her actions.
TNUA said that the commission found that Wu’s invitation constituted sexual harassment.
The administrative court’s ruling, handed down on May 28, can be appealed.
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.” The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday. The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag. Two main designs
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of