Court backs TNUA’s decision to cancel teacher’s contract

By Chien Li-chung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei High Administrative Court has ruled against a dance instructor who sued Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA) after she was fired for allegedly sexually harassing a student.

The teacher, surnamed Wu (吳), filed an administrative lawsuit against the school after her contract was canceled on the grounds of “sexual harassment on campus,” saying that she had not acted against the will of the male student.

The university received a report on Dec. 7, 2017, alleging Wu had been asking the student to “meet at a motel to bathe together.”

The school’s Gender Equity Education Commission launched an investigation and determined that the harassment had taken place. It referred the case to the Staff Monitoring Committee, which said that Wu had “seriously violated the ethics of the teaching profession, and affected the student’s personal integrity and right to study.”

Wu’s contract was terminated and she was prohibited from being rehired for two years.

Wu’s appeal to the Ministry of Education was rejected, and on April 26 last year she filed suit against the school, saying that canceling her contract was disproportionate to her actions.

TNUA said that the commission found that Wu’s invitation constituted sexual harassment.

The administrative court’s ruling, handed down on May 28, can be appealed.