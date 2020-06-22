Delta’s foundation gives ventilation system to center

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation has thanked the Delta Electronics Foundation for donating a new ventilation system for its burn victim rehabilitation center in Taipei.

The system would improve the center’s environment and help conserve energy, the welfare group said on Tuesday.

A partnership between the two foundations began after gas explosions erupted in Kaohsung in 2014, when the Delta Electronics Foundation helped establish a rehabilitation center in that city, Sunshine foundation vice chairman Chen Yeong-long (陳永隆) said.

While many people are looking forward to traveling during the summer, for burn victims, going outside during the summer poses a significant challenge, the Sunshine foundation said.

Severely burnt people might have sustained damage to their sweat glands, leaving them unable to sweat, it said.

Some might be required to wear pressure garments for one to two years to reduce scarring, which are uncomfortable to wear in very hot weather, it said.

Three burn survivors who wear pressure garments shared their experiences at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday.

Going outside during the summer is like wearing a warm, wet towel on her skin, said one, identified only as A-fang (阿芳).

Hsiao-wan (小宛) said wearing a pressure garment in the heat was like having ants crawl all over her body.

The third, A-ming (阿明), said the new system has significantly improved the rehabilitation space at the Taipei center.

Rehabilitation for burn victims is already uncomfortable for them, so the Sunshine foundation does not want the center’s environment to exacerbate that experience, said Sung Yu-li (宋有礪), deputy director of the Sunshine foundation’s Taipei Rehabilitation Center.

The system is also an improvement on the therapists’ work environment, she added.

The new system includes energy recovery ventilation and filtration capable of elimination fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers, the Sunshine foundation said.

The Delta Electronics Foundation has pledged to donate 20 wall-mounted energy recovery ventilators to the Sunshine foundation for its other service locations, it added.