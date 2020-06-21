Taiwan issues 240 employment cards to foreign workers

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan issued 240 Employment Gold Cards to foreign professionals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 77.8 percent from a year earlier, the National Development Council (NDC) said on Tuesday.

The increase is mainly due to the effectiveness of the government’s policy to attract highly skilled foreign talent, and because Taiwan’s success in the battle against COVID-19 has enhanced the country’s international visibility, NDC Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) said.

After the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professional Talent (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法) took effect on Feb. 8, 2018, the number of gold cards issued to foreign professionals rose from 188 in 2018 to 353 in last year and 240 from January to last month, Kao said.

As of the end of last month, the council had issued 781 gold cards based on provisions of the act, which relaxes regulations on visas, work permits, taxes, insurance, pensions and residency for foreign professionals and their families.

This makes the work environment in Taiwan more friendly and encourages more foreign professionals to work here, Kao said.

The cards are a four-in-one work permit, residence visa, Alien Resident Certificate and re-entry permit. They make it easier for foreign nationals to find and change jobs in Taiwan, while the validity of the work permits has been expanded to five years from three.

Touting Taiwan’s globally acclaimed living and work environment, Kao said that Taipei was ranked the best place to live and work for expatriates last year, according to the results of an annual survey on 82 cities worldwide published by expat networking Web site InterNations.

Despite high taxes and low salaries, Taiwan’s National Health Insurance and orderly society, as well as its diverse culture and society, make it attractive to foreign professionals, Kao added.