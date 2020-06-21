Greenhouse reduction law needs update, groups say

By Lo Chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A group of students on Friday called for the creation of a committee of community members and government officials to amend the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法).

Dissatisfied with the lack of results from the 2015 law, Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy secretary-general Chang Yu-meng (張育萌) called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to uphold her promise to create a committee to review climate policies, saying that the committee should include youth representatives to uphold intergenerational equity.

National Taiwan University (NTU) Climate Action Club vice president Chang Jung-ting (張榮廷) said that the act lacks economic incentives for industries to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Members of student groups calling on the Cabinet to set up a committee to review and implement changes to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act pose on Friday in Taipei. Photo provided by Eco Designer

The act also does not give authorities the power to coordinate interagency collaboration on carbon footprint reduction, which could cause the government to fail to meet its pledge for a 2 percent reduction in emissions this year, Chang said.

This is why student groups are asking for an amendment that would delineate which agency has responsibility and authority, Chang added.

Lee Yi-ting (李易庭), representing Circular Economy Jr — a group of high school students supporting a circular economy — said that annual temperatures could increase by 3°C by the end of the 21st century if world leaders fail to act.

The effects of climate change — rising sea levels, shortages of clean water and extreme weather — are increasingly worrisome to young people, he said.

NTU’s Risk Society and Policy Research Center project head Chou Kuei-tien (周桂田) said Taiwan must give sufficient weight to risks brought about by climate change.

If the nation does not enact laws to regulate the climate, climate change would severely affect the economy, Chou said.

Taiwan’s greenhouse gas emissions are high and could draw criticism from other nations should the planet face critical climate disasters, Chou added.

Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition member Chang Jui-ching (張睿晴) said that any legislation on greenhouse gas emissions should include six elements: reduction, acclimatization, funding, technology, transparency and capacity building.

The law should not only promote the development of reusable energy sources, but should also consider energy management, energy efficiency and oversight over industry, agriculture, transportation, construction and forests, Chang said.

The law should also step up the government’s capability to assess climate risks, as well as offer funding to develop and research technologies that would help mitigate the effects of climate change, she added.