Fifteen Changhua County councilors across party lines have proposed a motion recommending that the county government establish an ordinance to regulate a red light district and become the first county in Taiwan to legalize the sex trade.
The councilors cited the 2011 Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序法), which authorizes special municipalities, counties and cities to draft and pass local ordinances regulating the industry.
Forty to 50 years ago, areas on Yongle Street in Changhua City and on Pingho Street in Huatan Village (花壇) were red light districts and had brothel permits issued by the Changhua County Police Department, they said.
As the permits expired and new ones were not issued, the county has had a rise in the unlicensed sex trade, facilitated by mobile apps and Internet forums, they said.
Changhua Councilor Chuang Sheng-han (莊陞漢) of the Democratic Progressive Party said on Tuesday that if the sex trade is not legalized, it would lead to more public safety incidents, adding that the county government should regulate it to help prevent illicit activities stemming from the sex industry.
The councilors said that regulated red light districts in Europe are examples of how such areas would be efficiently overseen and managed.
The motion was not meant to encourage growth of the sex trade, but to legalize it, which would give the government greater capability to oversee the industry, Chuang said.
Changhua Department of Economics and Renewable Energy Director Liu Yu-ping (劉玉平) said that the department would consider the issue from the perspective of developing local industries.
However, the issue is highly controversial and public opinion on the matter is crucial, Liu said.
The county government has never conducted a poll on the issue and does not know what the public perception is of the issue, Liu said, adding that the police would have to be consulted.
Some residents supported the councilors’ motion, saying that the sex trade cannot be stopped.
Rather than allow it to exist in the shadows, it would be better to legalize the industry, they said.
However, others said that the sex trade is highly controversial, illegal and morally reprehensible, and it is not right to make an illegal act a legal transaction.
